MSI RTX 40 SUPER leak confirms RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with 16GB memory

MSI is preparing twelve GeForce RTX 40 SUPER cards

The RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER are all listed in Europe.

And with CES 2024 just around the corner, retailers are also gearing up for NVIDIA's own title, where the company will unveil its new series of GeForce RTX 40 cards. One could see some first-day pre-orders being filled, or at least retailers and board partner sites sharing information The first was shortly after NVIDIA made these cards official.

Distributors are now sending preliminary information to retailers, and some of them don't seem to care about the ban. Thanks to these listings, we found MSI's complete RTX 40 SUPER lineup, which contains 12 cards in total, four from each SKU.

MSI RTX 40 SUPER cards at retailers, Source: Various

The company will launch the SUPRIM While there is no point in revealing specific pricing details, it is clear that the data we have collected is a placeholder. There's no denying that the SUPRIM According to rumors, the MSI RTX 4080 SUPER will feature an AD103-400 GPU with 10,240 CUDA cores. This card will have 16GB of GDDR6X memory over a 256-bit memory bus. This leak partly confirms the memory specifications.

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Supreme X (V511-248R): 1,355.80 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Gaming X Slim White (V511-220R): 1,291.10 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Gaming X Slim (V511-228R): 1,278.20 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Ventus 3X OC (V511-221R): 1,230.30 Swiss francs

The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER has now been confirmed by MSI to have 16GB of memory as well. This card will be launched within the GAMING X SLIM series, with a black and white design. MSI will also release the VENTUS 2X OC model, which is a dual-fan design. Interestingly, there is no sign of a Ventus 3X yet, but this version is planned for the RTX 4080 SUPER.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070TI Super

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB Gaming X Slim White (V513-626R): 1,063.40 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4070TI Super 16GB Gaming X-Slim Card (V513-611R): 1,051.80 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB Ventus 2X OC White (V513-629R): 997.40 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB Ventus 2X OC (V513-615R): 992.30 Swiss francs

The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER lineups will be mirrored in terms of custom variants. The only thing that will change is the decrease in memory capacity from 16GB to 12GB. Both SKUs will also offer different CUDA and TDP specifications. The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is set to feature an AD103-275 GPU with 8,448 CUDA cores which will be accompanied by 16GB GDDR6X memory and a 256-bit memory bus. On the other hand, the RTX 4070 SUPER will be launched with AD104-350 GPU and 7168 CUDA cores. Instead of a 256-bit bus, it will match the specs of the RTX 4070 with 12GB GDDR6X and a 192-bit bus.

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB Gaming X Slim White (V513-632R): 848.70 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB Gaming X Slim Card (V513-619R): 837.00 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB Ventus 2X White OC (V513-642R): 782.70 Swiss francs

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super 12GB Ventus 2X OC (V513-641R): 777.50 Swiss francs

NVIDIA will introduce its RTX 40 SUPER series at CES 2024 on January 8. Pricing and hours information have not yet been confirmed, but the data shown above may serve to estimate the gaps between each model. Average prices from this list converted to US dollars without VAT will be around $1,461 (4080S), $1,120 (4070TiS) and $885 (4070S) respectively.

(Rumored) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER specifications VideoCardz RTX 4080 excellent RTX 4080 RTX 4070 Ti excellent RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4070 excellent RTX 4070 Reference design To be determined later To be determined later – To be determined later Board and SKU PG139 SKU 355 PG139 SKU 360 PG141 SKU 323 PG141 SKU 331 PG141 SKU 335 PG141 SKU 344 GPU AD103-400 AD103-300 M 103-275 AD104-400 AD104-350 M104-250 Coda cores memory TGP Power connector 1x12VHPWR 1x12VHPWR 1x12VHPWR 1x12VHPWR 1x12VHPWR 1x 12VHPWR/8 pin on the shelf January 31, 2024 September 20, 2022 January 24, 2024 January 5, 2023 January 17, 2024 April 13, 2023 Management systems renewal project To be determined later $1199 To be determined later $799 To be determined later $599





