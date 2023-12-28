A new leak reveals the list of Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications and its launch date

Not much is known about the Galaxy S24, although the phone is still three weeks away from an official announcement. Over the past few months, the design, specifications, and software features of the Galaxy S24 series have been leaking. A complete list of specifications for these upcoming phones has also been leaked. Now another specifications list has been leaked, confirming the details already revealed.

Specifications of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra

More importantly, the new leak claims that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will only be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in Canada and the US. In the rest of the world, the two phones will be equipped with the Exynos 2400 processor. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor exclusively in all countries around the world. All three phones feature 2x Dynamic AMOLED displays with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.7-inch screen, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen, both of which have QHD+ resolution.

According to the Leaked image from @WigettaGamingSamsung will unveil the Galaxy S24 series in San Jose, California, USA, on January 17, 2024, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. All three phones will run on Android 14 One UI 6.1 operating system, and will come pre-loaded with several AI and AI features. Generative, including dynamic lock screen, smart keyboard and photo editing.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature a 200MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The phone is said to offer image quality similar to 10x optical zoom. All three phones can record up to 4K at 60fps and up to 8K at 30fps using their primary rear cameras. According to the previous leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can also record 8K videos at 30fps using the 50MP telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S24 has 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra have 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 will be available in 128GB (UFS 3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4.0) storage variants. The Galaxy S24+ will have 256GB and 512GB versions, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions.

In terms of power, the Galaxy S24 has a 4,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S24+ is powered by a 4,900 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature a 5,000 mAh battery. All three phones have 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy S24 tops out with 25W fast wired charging, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra support 45W fast wired charging.

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra colors

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are claimed to be available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray and Onyx Black colours. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which features a titanium frame, will be available in four colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

As a recap, check out our long-term review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the video below.

Diary: Samsung had winners earlier this year in the form of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and they were widely considered some of the best high-end phones of 2023. Their sales are also in line with the reviews they've received from experts and consumers in general. This is largely due to the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, which is an extremely powerful and highly energy efficient processor. The phones don't have any issues with overheating, throttling, or battery life.

With the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has returned to using Exynos chipsets in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in most markets. If the chipset does not perform as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Samsung will have to face a lot of issues and customer dissatisfaction. So, it remains to be seen how well the Exynos 2400 will perform and whether there will be significant performance, battery life or stability deltas compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor used in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in Canada and the US and the Galaxy S24 Ultra worldwide.