The Baldur's Gate 3 player becomes “unhittable” thanks to a ridiculously high armor class

The Baldur's Gate 3 player made his character nearly impossible to hit thanks to his build with a whopping 31 armor class.
One thing that keeps players coming back to Baldur's Gate 3 for hundreds and hundreds of hours is the endless character building possibilities.
From monks who can deal hundreds of damage per turn to giving the party a patriarchal figure to keep everyone on line, there are no limits to the possibilities whether you're a minimalist or roleplaying focused.
Now, a Baldur's Gate 3 player has shared his hard-to-hit avatar that has an impressive armor class of 31.
A Baldur's Gate 3 player builds an avatar with AC 31
Reddit user Share Yerfax A screenshot of their character on the BaldursGate3 subreddit in a post titled “I've become unhittable”.
While their character can still take damage from critical hits and can be vulnerable to saving throws depending on their stats, with an AC of 31, most melee attacks and spells will almost certainly miss.
Plus a screenshot showing where all the extra air conditioning comes from, Poster shared The specific armor and armor they have equipped.
The build uses the Agility Armor, a very rare armor that can be purchased in Chapter 3. What's special about this medium armor is that, unlike most other armor, it does not limit your Dexterity bonus to +2, allowing this player to use the full +5 .
As for the armor, it can be looted from the House of Hope and does not come with any other rewards.
While most players may choose to divide these AC boost items among their party members to give everyone a good chance of resisting attacks, making it almost universal to hit one character has its advantages – especially if that character is going to be mid-game. an act.
