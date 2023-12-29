The first secret asteroid mission will not be the last

For generations, Western space missions have been largely conducted in public. We knew where they were going, why they were going there and what they planned to do. But the world stands on the brink of a new era in which special interests trump this openness, with big money potentially at risk.

Sometime next year, a spacecraft from AstroForge, an American asteroid mining company, may be launched on a mission to a rocky body near Earth's orbit. If successful, it will be the first fully commercial mission to deep space beyond the moon. However, AstroForge keeps the target asteroid secret.

The secret space rock mission is the latest in an emerging trend that astronomers and other experts are not welcoming: conducting commercial space missions in secret. Such missions highlight loopholes in the organization of spaceflight, as well as concerns about whether exploration of the cosmos will continue to benefit all of humanity.

“I'm absolutely not in favor of having things orbiting around the inner solar system without anyone knowing where they are,” said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Massachusetts. “It seems like a bad precedent to set.”