NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER card will have 23 Gbps GDDR6X memory, full RTX 40 SUPER specifications leaked

Full specifications of the GeForce RTX 40 have leaked

NVIDIA has finalized the specifications for the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series.

the RTX 4080 Super It's set to feature the fastest memory among the GeForce RTX 40 lineup. While the original RTX 4080 already featured 22.4 Gbps of memory, NVIDIA is improving the SUPER version with a slight increase in speed 23 Gbps for 16GB GDDR6X memory. This results in a 2.6% increase in bandwidth, to 736 GB/s over the 256-bit memory bus. The RTX 4070Ti/4070 SUPER will continue to use a memory speed of 21 Gbps.

Final hourly data for the new series has been submitted to board partners, revealing marginal adjustments. Notably, the RTX 4080 SUPER shows the most significant update, moving from 2205/2505 MHz (base/boost) to 2295/2550MHz Compared to the non-SUPER version.

to RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super, These SKUs are reported to maintain the same boost hours as the original models (2610MHz and 2475MHz respectively). Only cosmetic changes are observed in Basic hoursnow stands at 2340MHz (+30MHz) and 1980MHz (+60MHz).

RTX 40 SUPER vs. NOT SUPER VideoCardz.com RTX 4080 Super RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4070 Super Cores +5.3 +512 +10.0% +768 +21.7% +1280 Core clock +4.0% +90 MHz +1.3% +30 MHz +3.1% +60 MHz Boost the clock +1.8% +50 MHz – – Memory capacity – +33.3% +4 GB – Memory clock +2.7% +0.6 Gbps – – Bandwidth +2.7% +20.2 GB/s +33.3% +168 GB/s – power – – +10.0% +20 watts

The TDP specification is reported as 320W (4080S), 285W (4070TiS)And 220W for RTX 4070 SUPER, with the latter experiencing only a small increase of 20 watts in power consumption. All custom variants we know from features Power connector 12VHPWRThere is no indication of models supported by standard connectors.

The expected launch schedule for the RTX 40 SUPER series is as follows: RTX 4070 SUPER on January 17, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER on January 24, and RTX 4080 SUPER launch window ends on January 31. Pricing details have not yet been confirmed.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER specifications VideoCardz RTX 4080 Super RTX 4080 RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4070 Super RTX 4070 Board and SKU PG139 SKU 355 PG139 SKU 360 PG141 SKU 323 PG141 SKU 331 PG141 SKU 335 PG141 SKU 344 GPU AD103-400 AD103-300 M 103-275 AD104-400 AD104-350 M104-250 Coda cores memory Memory bus Core clock Boost the clock Memory clock Bandwidth TGP Power connector 1x12VHPWR 1x12VHPWR 1x12VHPWR 1x12VHPWR 1x12VHPWR 1x 12VHPWR/8 pin on the shelf January 31, 2024 September 20, 2022 January 24, 2024 January 5, 2023 January 17, 2024 April 13, 2023 Management systems renewal project To be determined later $1199 To be determined later $799 To be determined later $599





