Microsoft expects Sony to release a $400 PS5 Slim console this year

Microsoft expects Sony Interactive Entertainment to release the PlayStation 5 Slim console later this year.

In documents released as part of its legal battle with the US Federal Trade Commission, the company He said You’d expect the new PS5 model to cost the same as the current PS5 Digital Edition unit, which is $100 less than the standard PS5.

“The PlayStation also sells a less expensive digital edition for $399.99, and the PlayStation 5 Slim is expected to be released later this year at the same reduced price point,” Microsoft said.

Xbox has also stated that it believes Sony is preparing to launch the PS5 Pro console.

“Meanwhile, PlayStation currently offers two different versions of the PlayStation 5 – one with a Blu-Ray player for physical media (standard) and one without (digital) – and is expected to release more premium Pro and Slim models in the near future.”

Last month, Sony announced a new portable streaming device for the PlayStation, “Project Q.”

It has been described as “a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over wi-fi”.

While launch details and pricing were not disclosed, Microsoft said in its legal filings: “Sony is also expected to release a portable version of the PlayStation 5 later this year for less than $300.”

last year, indoor games Sources claimed that Sony was planning to launch a new PS5 model with a detachable disc drive in September 2023.

They said the console will be sold alone or bundled with the detachable disc drive, which will also be sold separately and connects to the PS5 using an extra USB-C port on the back of the device.

This model is allegedly set to replace the original PS5 by the end of the year.

Microsoft’s claims coincide with PS5 pricing in Europe. Despite achieving record sales, the console has been heavily discounted in countries including the UK, Spain, Portugal and France, leading to speculation that Sony may be looking to liquidate outdated inventory before introducing a new model.

In the UK, Sony has lowered the price of three PS5 bundles (God of War Ragnarök, FIFA 23 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2) available through PlayStation Direct from £539.99 to £479.99 on June 4, which is why it stays at that price. Until July 31st.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer recently said that a potential mid-cycle upgrade for the Xbox Series X isn’t a priority for Microsoft.

In response to a question if the company plans to launch a more powerful Xbox Series X console, the head of Microsoft’s gaming division said bloomberg He doesn’t “feel obligated” to do so.

“These are not the reactions we are getting now,” he said. “For now, we are fully prepared to use the hardware we have.”

Microsoft and Sony launched their current generation consoles, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 respectively, in November 2020.

While companies had previously introduced significant upgrades to their consoles after 3-4 years in the market, current generation supply issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have affected hardware adoption rates and may have affected the schedules for any planned mid-cycle hardware updates. .

During last month’s Xbox Game Show, Microsoft announced a new black version of the Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage. It will cost $349, which is $50 more than the current 512GB white model.