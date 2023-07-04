Nothing about the Phone 2’s updated avatar interface is explored in the new video

Nothing upgrades the iconic Glyph interface on its upcoming Phone 2 smartphone, which is set to be officially announced on July 11th. YouTuber Marques Brownlee brought out a file Early working video With the new smartphone offering a comprehensive look at the front of the flashing light integrated on the back of the phone, and the changes that were not made to it compared to the Phone 1 last year.

Although Glyph’s interface uses much the same style, it now includes more LED lighting areas, which should allow it to offer more granular control over the phone’s lighting effects. There are nearly three times as many regions this time around, with Phone 2 including 33 regions versus 12 on Phone 1.

More zones mean the phone can show its volume, or the progression of its timer, inside the curved strip of light on the upper right side of the phone’s back. There are also plans to allow third-party apps to use this light bar as a progress bar, with Uber app and Indian restaurant Zomato signed up to support it. The strips themselves are also divided into more sections, although they use almost the same design as last time.

Another new feature is the ability to designate a “primary app” and have its notifications illuminate the upper-right light bar on the back of the phone. So if you want your Phone 2 to light up for WhatsApp notifications, but not Gmail or Instagram, that should now be possible.

Phone 2 retains the same basic design language as Phone 1, with a few modifications. The non-white variant is now more gray than black, and Brownlee notes that his back is more rounded this time around. If you’re interested in the white version, nothing has shown it in a new promotional photo posted on Twitter their websitewhich we have included below. See also Embracer Group to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, Eidos-Montréal and Plus IPs for $300 million

Nothing Phone 2 in white and gray. Photo: none

Brownlee’s video adds to the slew of details nothing has already been announced about its Phone 2 in recent weeks including that it will come with a clear USB-C cable, offer support for 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates, and will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Crucially, it will also be available in the US, unlike its predecessor. You can read a full list of Nothing About Phone ads on our Phone 2 stream.

