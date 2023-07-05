Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Update is live now (v1.2.0), here are the full patch notes

Nintendo today released a new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Switch, bringing it to version 1.2.0.

This latest update now allows Switch users to retrieve items from the system’s news channel. This was also a feature for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Apart from this, the latest update includes a number of quest fixes and resolves several other issues to improve the gaming experience.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo’s official support page:

Version 1.2.0 (released July 4, 2023)

General updates

By starting the game from within some articles released on a specific Switch News Channel (accessible via the HOME menu), players can receive a number of in-game items. Depending on the progress of the gameplay or the location where the data is being reopened, there may be cases where items cannot be received.



Additional fixes

Fixed an issue where players could not advance beyond a certain point in the main quests “Mystery of the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins” and the side adventures “Hatenu Village Research Laboratory” and “Laurelin Village Restoration Project”, shrine quest “dying to find” “, and the side quests “A village attacked by pirates”, “The unfinished stable”, “The search for the pirate’s lair”. Downloading the update will allow players to continue beyond this point.

Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they were originally supposed to.

Fixed an issue preventing the meals served by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain circumstances.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gaming experience.

It is not known what exact issues were resolved, but if there are any data or discoveries, we will let you know. Previous Tears of the Kingdom software updates removed duplication glitches, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.