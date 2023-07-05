The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom update fixes broken missions and allows players to retrieve items

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received a new update, which has brought the game up to version 1.2.0.
The new patch, available for download now, adds fixes to a number of missions and side missions, where some players found themselves unable to progress beyond a certain point.
It also adds the ability to retrieve items from the Switch News Channel in the console’s main menu, which means there will likely be instances coming where players will be rewarded with the option to claim in-game items by reading official Nintendo news stories via the Switch.
It was revealed last week that Tears of the Kingdom and Switch dominated US game industry sales in May.
The game was also Nintendo’s fastest selling game for any system in Europe and the Americas, selling 10 million copies worldwide in just the first three days.
The full patch notes for the latest update are as follows:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Patch Notes v1.2.0
General updates
- By starting the game from within some articles released on a specific Switch News Channel (accessible via the HOME menu), players can receive a number of in-game items.
- Depending on the progress of the gameplay or the location where the data is being reopened, there may be cases where items cannot be received.
Additional fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could not advance beyond a certain point in the main quests “Mystery of the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins” and the side adventures “Hatenu Village Research Laboratory” and “Laurelin Village Restoration Project”, shrine quest “dying to find” “, and the side quests “A village attacked by pirates”, “The unfinished stable”, “The search for the pirate’s lair”. Downloading the update will allow players to continue beyond this point.
- Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they were originally supposed to.
- Fixed an issue preventing the meals served by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain circumstances.
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gaming experience.
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Update is live now (v1.2.0), here are the full patch notes
Microsoft expects Sony to release a $400 PS5 Slim console this year
Nothing about the Phone 2’s updated avatar interface is explored in the new video