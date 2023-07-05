The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom update fixes broken missions and allows players to retrieve items

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received a new update, which has brought the game up to version 1.2.0.

The new patch, available for download now, adds fixes to a number of missions and side missions, where some players found themselves unable to progress beyond a certain point.

It also adds the ability to retrieve items from the Switch News Channel in the console’s main menu, which means there will likely be instances coming where players will be rewarded with the option to claim in-game items by reading official Nintendo news stories via the Switch.

It was revealed last week that Tears of the Kingdom and Switch dominated US game industry sales in May.

The game was also Nintendo’s fastest selling game for any system in Europe and the Americas, selling 10 million copies worldwide in just the first three days.

The full patch notes for the latest update are as follows:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Patch Notes v1.2.0