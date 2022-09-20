The FBI is investigating a hacker allegedly behind the Rockstar GTA 6 leak

The hacker who claimed responsibility for this weekend Massive Grand Theft Auto 6 material leak The investigation is now being investigated by the FBI.

The same attacker also said he was behind the hack of the ride-hailing app Uber last week, which provided an update on his own investigation.

“There were also reports over the weekend that this same actor hacked video game maker Rockstar Games,” Uber wrote in a newly updated report. Articles. “We are in close coordination with the FBI and the US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts.”

Eurogamer Newscast: Were the Nintendo Direct and the PlayStation State of Play disappointing?

Uber said it believed the person responsible “belonged to a hacking group called $Lapsus, which has been increasingly active over the past year or so” and which has similarly violated a list of other tech companies this year such as Microsoft, Samsung and Nvidia.

Yesterday, Rockstar released its own statement about the hack, admitting that it had suffered a “network hack” which resulted in the leaked information being taken from its servers.

The GTA maker said it was “very disappointing”, but that there would be no “long-term impact” on development. No live services, such as Grand Theft Auto Online, have been interrupted.

In March of this year, BBC News Report on a 16-year-old from Oxford known online as “White” or “Breachbase”, who has been accused of being one of the leaders of the $Lapsus group.

White’s true identity has been established by other hackers, and he was one of seven arrested by the City of London Police – before all were eventually released under investigation.

“I hadn’t heard of any of this until recently,” the 16-year-old’s father said at the time. “He never talked about any hacking, but he is very good at dealing with computers and spends a lot of time on the computer. I always thought he was playing games.

“We will try to prevent him from using computers.”