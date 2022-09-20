Apple heard your complaint changing the battery percentage icon in iOS 16

Since the world first looked at it iOS 16Reintroduced Battery percentage indicator At the beginning of last month, people expressed strong opinions about the icon. Many, including Engadget Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low, I felt that Apple could have done a better job with it. In the current iteration, the icon remains constant — only showing a percentage — until the iPhone battery runs out of less than 20 percent of its capacity. It’s a design decision that makes the indicator less useful than it should be because in most cases you need to look closely to see how much battery is left.

Fortunately, Apple is working on an improved version of the code. Earlier today, the company released the second beta of iOS 16.1 (via Mac rumors). Among other things, the update introduces a tweak for the battery percentage indicator. Now, instead of the icon only turning red when your iPhone battery charge drops below 20 percent charge, it will gradually drain as your battery does. It’s a small change, but it improves usability.

The second trial also includes a tweak to the lock screen. When you plug your phone in to charge it, the battery percentage indicator will briefly appear above the time, bringing back a feature from iOS 15. On the iPhone 14 Pro, you’ll also see one appear inside dynamic island. The next version of iOS 16 does not have a release date yet. We’ll also note here that Apple can make additional tweaks to some of the changes in the second beta.