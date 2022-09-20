Round Up: The Comments Go Back to Monkey Island

September was full of all kinds of announcements and new games like Splatoon 3. To celebrate ‘Talk Like A Pirate Day’, another title is now available on Nintendo Switch Back to Monkey Island.

Yes, this is the next big entry in the Monkey Island adventure series. Witness the return of Guybrush Threepwood, with a new sense of humor and artistic style. Critics critique now, what is the verdict? Read on to find out!

start with IGNawarded the game 9/10:

“Return to Monkey Island is expected to come packed with cleverly designed puzzles, hilarious dialogue, and memorable characters. But with series creator Ron Gilbert returning to the series’ director’s chair for the first time since 1991, it unexpectedly brings a lot of heart, too. It’s fun. adventurous players.

player The PC version of the game was awarded 4.5/5:

“Back to Monkey Island is all I wanted and more. Silly humor with plenty of dad-worthy gags, puzzles to both disappoint and delight you, and lovable throwbacks around every corner, all while being effortlessly fun. It’s almost as if Monkey Island enjoys Conveniently come full circle with this title in so many ways, however I can’t help but be selfish and want more Guybrush from Gilbert. There’s still room in the scrapbook for more adventures, and if we’re lucky, we probably won’t have to wait 30 years for on the following title.

Game Spot Gave it 9/10:

Returning players will adore the fan service and familiar feeling of warmth that permeates the entire experience, yet still strives to make himself a little friendlier for starters. There’s no denying that some elements would be lost without that decades-old connection, but having history with the series isn’t necessary. To enjoy Guybrush’s final Threepwood adventure. Return to Monkey Island tells an instructive and compelling story of rotting bluffs that should appeal to anyone looking for a great adventure on the high seas.”

Ars Technica He said it was a must-play:

“I started Back to Monkey Island I thought this game was just going to be a fun, relaxing return to the classic, but I left the island thinking I’d played a refreshing game, no doubt. it is necessary Game – A game that uses interaction to speak to the human soul in ways that no movie or book could. I like Back to Monkey IslandAnd I’m excited for you to find out her secrets, too.”

And the RockPaperShotgun I also love it:

“I think it’s one of the best point and click games to give someone in 2022 to prove that point and click games are good. But I’m also self-aware enough to know I wouldn’t quite have liked going back to Monkey Island if I didn’t have a history with the series.” But I have. So I did. Yo ho ho, and a bottle of cheerful. “

