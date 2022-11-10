PS Plus is getting Skyrim and many more Kingdom Hearts this month

screenshot : Square Enix / Kotaku

Help PlayStation Plus games this month are stuffed like a Thanksgiving turkey. A little seasonal analogy to you there, ahem. In any case, it seems to be a great month for fans of a variety of popular game series.

Despite the subscription service recently losing nearly two million subscribers after a confusing reboot — and the addition of an even more confusing PlayStation 5 discount program — Sony believers will eat well when new PS Plus additions like Rainbow Six Siege, Skyrim, and a treasure trove of Kingdom Hearts games make their way. To the paid service this month.

Here is the full list of what was added to PS Plus Extra and Premium on November 15th:

choir (PS4, PS5)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (PS4, PS5)

parks between (PS4, PS5)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4, PS5)

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS4, PS5)

What’s Left of Edith Finch (PS4)

If you’ve been feeling inspired by the newly elected Florida congressman and Kingdom Hearts fan representative Maxwell Frost of Generation Z, now is the time to kick your Disney Final Fantasy bullshit. Obviously, PS Plus does not have all Kingdom Hearts The games are available, but it will definitely give you a great start. You will be fighting in the empty car parks in no time.

In addition to the corps Tom Clancy OKEngdom Hearts Toys, Earth Defense Force: World BrotherhoodAnd the Earth Defense Force: Iron RainAnd the Oni Shanbara original Coming to PS Plus this month, too.

Also, hope you like it Questions and clatter The franchise, because subscribers to PS Plus Premium, the third and most expensive tier of service ($18 a month), get a handful of classics from the series. here have your Questions and clatter Aid:

Questions and clatter

Ratchet and Clank 2: Going to the Commando

Ratchet & Clank: Top of your arsenal

Questions and rumbles: a dead end

Questions and the rumble of the future: tools of destruction

There are literally not enough hours in a month to play all these games. Let’s forget the holiday festivities, Sony has ensured that all your free time is already talked about.