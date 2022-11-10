WORLD OF HORROR LAUNCHES SUMMER 2023 FOR PS5, PS4, SWITCH AND PC

cosmic horror RPG horror world It will be out of Early Access and released to PlayStation 5And the Playstation 4And the convertsAnd the computer Across steamAnd the GogAnd the Microsoft StoreAnd the Itch In the summer of 2023 publisher Ysbrid Games and developer Panstas announced.

horror world It was first launched in Early Access for PC on February 20, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game via its store pages:

Around The ancient gods awaken again, making their way back into a world spiraling into madness. In hospitals, deserted classrooms, quiet apartments, dark forests, strange appearances and unexplainable phenomena test the sanity of the residents of Shiokawa, Japan. Is it chaotic revenge, or the machinations of beings beyond our comprehension? This is it horror world: The end of the world is near, and the only solution is to confront the terror that prevails in the end of the world. sail into this hell, Rogolite Reality through turn-based combat and merciless choices in a cosmic roguelite-style horror RPG. Summon dark rituals, discover disturbing clues and solve puzzles across multiple random puzzles. Each baffling case unfolds in a series of random encounters with terrifying characters inspired by the works of horror legends Junji Ito and HP Lovecraft. Feature guides Choose from five unique characters and solve more than 10 puzzles in Early Access.

Most puzzles have multiple endings – for those who have survived long enough.

Acclaimed words of Cassandra Khao (hammers on bones) lends her talents to the words that express the horror of the game.

Chiptune’s stunning soundtrack highlights the game’s stark 1-bit style, drawn 100 percent in Microsoft Paint.

Watch a new trailer below.