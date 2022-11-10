Philips Hue offers a buy-one-get-one-free deal on select lighting products

Want to get a head start on holiday shopping? Philips Hue lighting often makes a popular gift, and right now, the brand is introducing a new buy two, get one free promotion in the lead-up to the holidays. From now until November 20, you can buy two smart bulbs, light strips, a starter kit, a choice of accessories and get a third for free. This means that you can Buy two 1600 lumens E26 color smart bulbs for $64.99 each and get Free Phillips Hue Bridge worth $59.99. The last accessory, while not necessary to control Philips bulbs with Bluetooth technology, allows you to adjust lighting actions, fold additional lights, and implement more advanced features.

Alternatively, you can as part of a separate promotion from Philips Hue Buy two mood lighting products and get the second at 50 percent off. Now, for example, you can choose a file Lucca Outdoor Wall Lamp $99.99 Buying a mobile device Philips Hue Go is $89.99 for $44.99 instead. The two BOGO discounts are automatically applied at checkout, which means there is no promo code or coupon to apply to take advantage of either deal.

If you don’t mind showing off a little and can’t wait until Black Friday to grab a bargain on a 4K TV, BuyDig has got a sale worth watching. Currently, the online retailer offers a large amount of LG C2 OLED And throw in Visa gift cards in different denominations when you buy TV for sale in multiple configurations. Now, for example, you can Buy 42 inch model for $996.99 ($400 off) with a $100 Visa Gift Card A four-year warrantyThis means that you will only pay $896.99 once you use this gift card. That’s a great discount on the latest 4K TV, which offers a host of gamer-friendly features, including a fast 120Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies. Unlike its predecessor, the C2 also comes with a brighter screen and allows users to log into different user profiles.

If you are looking for a great pair of budget friendly wireless earbuds, then the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is definitely one to consider. While the clicker controls can be tricky, we liked its design and long stems, which give it excellent mic performance. Its sound quality is also good for the price, as is the battery life. In fact, we found that these shoots lasted for up to seven hours on a single charge, or 28 hours with the charging case included. Normally $79.99, you can currently buy it in either black or white only $22.94 on Amazon When you clip the coupon on the page by 15 percent.

