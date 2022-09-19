We hope the Radiant Silvergun will return to the North American Switch Online Store soon

Modernization [Mon 19th Sep, 2022 09:20]: Publisher Live Wire has shared an update regarding the disappearance of the Radiant Silvergun from the North American eShop.

The company stated that the game was removed from digital storefronts because “the product rating has changed” which is similar to what happened with Mushihimesama last year. Live Wire has submitted the new data to the product panel and is awaiting a response, but hopes to resume sales on September 20 (PT), although it acknowledged that exact dates and times have not been set.

Here’s what Live Wire has to say about the situation on Twitter:

The reason for removing it from the store is to change the product rating. We have created new data and have already provided it to them. We apologize to everyone who was looking forward to playing #radianselvergen. Please wait a little longer for sales to resume. – 株式会社 Live Wire (LiveWire_pr) September 18 2022

We will update this article once the game airs again on eShop storefronts in North America. For more information, check out our story below from last week:

original article [Wed 14th Sep, 2022 09:30 BST]: One of our favorite surprises during Nintendo Direct yesterday It was a confirmation that not only a treasure Radiant Silvergun back, but we can buy it Immediately. How many of you rushed to the online store and downloaded it right away? However, in North America you should be pretty fast, as the game has already been removed from the eShop.

A few hours into the live broadcast, players were expressing their concerns on Twitter when they were unable to find the game on the eShop. The trailer has also been made private or removed from YouTube.

The publisher of the port – Live Wire – made a very brief statement on Twitter, acknowledging the issue, but the reason for its removal is ambiguous.

“Currently, the Radiant Silvergun is not available for purchase in North America. We will respond immediately. We will let you know when it becomes available for purchase.”

This isn’t the first time a Live Wire game has suddenly been removed from the eShop. Mochihimsama It was removed shortly after its release last year on the European eShop due to an age misclassification error, but reappeared the following month:

With Radiant Silvergun, some players reported that the port had some issues, including music frequently not playing properly, but no official reason was given for removing the game. Fortunately, the game is still available for purchase on Japanese and European eShops.

We will update this article as soon as we learn more!

