AirPods Pro 2: Six new features if you’re upgrading

The new second generation AirPods Pro It will begin reaching customers on Friday, September 23rd. For customers who are still using first generation AirPods Pro or older AirPods models, there are many new features and changes you can look forward to using.



We’ve identified six important new features, changes, and improvements that the new second-generation AirPods Pro bring over older models. Read on to find out more.

Best Active Noise Cancellation

Building on a feature introduced in the first generation AirPods Pro, the new AirPods Pro now feature up to twice as much active noise cancellation. The improvement will mean there will be less ambient noise making its way into the user’s ears when using active noise cancellation, thanks to improved noise-cancelling microphones, a new driver, and improved algorithms.

Improved sound quality with richer bass



The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ feature a custom-designed speaker and driver that works with the H2 chip to deliver low distortion, deeper bass, and crisp, clear highs for music, videos, and more. The H2 chip also powers a new algorithm that processes audio in real time more quickly, tuning it to your ears for high-fidelity sound.

Adaptive Transparency Mode



Besides active noise cancellation, AirPods Pro feature Transparency Mode, which uses outward-facing microphones to allow you to hear the world around you. The second-generation AirPods Pro takes this even further with Adaptive Transparency Mode, which can reduce loud noises, such as sirens and power tools, while still allowing you to hear other sounds.

Better in-ear detection

The first generation of AirPods Pro features infrared optical sensors to detect when a user puts them in their ear. Like the third generation AirPods, the new AirPods Pro feature skin-detection sensors for better in-ear detection.

Longer battery life

The second-generation AirPods Pro get up to six hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled, which is two and a half hours longer than the original AirPods Pro. with the new MagSafe Charging case, the new AirPods Pro can get up to 30 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation — six hours more than before.

Case with Speaker, Find My, Lanyard Loop



The new AirPods Pro‌ come with a redesigned MagSafe‌ charging case that now contains a built-in speaker findSupport for precise tracking, and a slot on the side for attaching a rope for easy portability. In addition to Lightning and “MagSafe,” customers can now charge the new charging case using an Apple Watch charger.