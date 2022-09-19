Google ‘Nest Wifi Pro’ Leaks With 6E, Higher Price

back in junewe reported that Google was working on a new Wi-Fi 6 router and it has now been leaked with the name “Nest Wifi Pro”.

this device hit FCC A little over a month ago, B&H now listed it as a “Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router”. Supposedly the name is just “Google Nest Wifi Pro,” as the product page confirms the use of Wi-Fi 6E, the latest available connection standard of up to 9.6Gbps in ideal conditions. in addition to:

The primary difference between Wi-Fi 6 and 6E is the use of a third band of bandwidth, roughly between 6GHz and 7GHz. In general, Wi-Fi 6E should not have a direct impact on the potential speed of your home/office network. Instead, this 6GHz band is usually less crowded, which means there’s less potential for home appliances to interfere with each other.

In terms of pricing, one Nest Wifi Pro router It costs 199 dollars for $169 for 2019 Nest Wifi Router and $99.99 for Google Wifi that relaunched in 2020. The Wi-Fi 5 on the current Nest router delivers speeds of up to 2.2 Gbps.

A 2-pack is $299.99 and a 3-pack is $399.99, while the Nest Wifi Pro is available in Snow (white), Linen (light brown), Fog (light blue), and Lemongrass (light yellow/green). This color goes well with modern products such as Pixel Buds Pro, Nest Doorbell (Battery)And the Pixel 7. In addition, we know nothing else about the physical design.

Meanwhile, none of the menus mentioned a dot, which serves as a network extender and Google Assistant speaker. This is a return to the Google Wifi model of offering only one device. The price difference with this single-device approach is only as much as the Nest Wifi router and points package today ($269), while adding another point results in $349. In turn, each unit has an Ethernet socket.

The “Pro” naming scheme indicates that the current Nest Wifi will still be around, following the Pixel 6 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Buds Pro.

This list is clearly up too soon, and B&H says Google’s Nest Wifi Pro is a “new item – coming soon”. It is expected to be launched at the Made by Google event on 6 October Along with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch. Google said to Expect Nest devices In the event, and this new Wi-Fi router can join the 2nd generation doorbell (wired) Which we leaked last week.

