September 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Google 'Nest Wifi Pro' Leaks With 6E, Higher Price

Google ‘Nest Wifi Pro’ Leaks With 6E, Higher Price

Len Houle September 19, 2022 2 min read

back in junewe reported that Google was working on a new Wi-Fi 6 router and it has now been leaked with the name “Nest Wifi Pro”.

this device hit FCC A little over a month ago, B&H now listed it as a “Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router”. Supposedly the name is just “Google Nest Wifi Pro,” as the product page confirms the use of Wi-Fi 6E, the latest available connection standard of up to 9.6Gbps in ideal conditions. in addition to:

The primary difference between Wi-Fi 6 and 6E is the use of a third band of bandwidth, roughly between 6GHz and 7GHz. In general, Wi-Fi 6E should not have a direct impact on the potential speed of your home/office network. Instead, this 6GHz band is usually less crowded, which means there’s less potential for home appliances to interfere with each other.

In terms of pricing, one Nest Wifi Pro router It costs 199 dollars for $169 for 2019 Nest Wifi Router and $99.99 for Google Wifi that relaunched in 2020. The Wi-Fi 5 on the current Nest router delivers speeds of up to 2.2 Gbps.

A 2-pack is $299.99 and a 3-pack is $399.99, while the Nest Wifi Pro is available in Snow (white), Linen (light brown), Fog (light blue), and Lemongrass (light yellow/green). This color goes well with modern products such as Pixel Buds Pro, Nest Doorbell (Battery)And the Pixel 7. In addition, we know nothing else about the physical design.

Meanwhile, none of the menus mentioned a dot, which serves as a network extender and Google Assistant speaker. This is a return to the Google Wifi model of offering only one device. The price difference with this single-device approach is only as much as the Nest Wifi router and points package today ($269), while adding another point results in $349. In turn, each unit has an Ethernet socket.

See also  Street Fighter 6's leaked menu looks surprisingly good

The “Pro” naming scheme indicates that the current Nest Wifi will still be around, following the Pixel 6 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Buds Pro.

This list is clearly up too soon, and B&H says Google’s Nest Wifi Pro is a “new item – coming soon”. It is expected to be launched at the Made by Google event on 6 October Along with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch. Google said to Expect Nest devices In the event, and this new Wi-Fi router can join the 2nd generation doorbell (wired) Which we leaked last week.

Google Nest WiFi Pro
Google Nest WiFi Pro

More on Google Nest:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Huge GTA 6 leak reveals snapshots and snapshots

September 18, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

RGG Studio Boss explains why the Yakuza series was renamed Like a Dragon in the West

September 18, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

10 settings to check iPhone 14 Pro

September 18, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

September 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

NASA is making final preparations to crash a spacecraft and turn it into an asteroid

September 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

49ers QB Trey Lance Out of the Year

September 19, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Google ‘Nest Wifi Pro’ Leaks With 6E, Higher Price

September 19, 2022 Len Houle