Huge GTA 6 leak reveals snapshots and snapshots

A huge batch of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha and multiplayer footage, was released on public forums early Sunday morning.

The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar’s servers by a single hacker calling himself “teapotuberhackerwho also claims to have “GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets” as well as a “GTA 6 test build”.

There wasn’t much doubt, but I confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The shots are early and incomplete, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18 2022

The videos include footage of a female heroine walking into a strip club – which will be the first of its kind – as well as a male character firing what appears to be an AK-47 at passing police cars. In another video, both characters are seen working together while stealing dinner.

Leaks first appeared on GTAForums with the hacker Allegedly search the source code For anything requested by other members. For example, one of the requests was any reference to an ongoing court case involving Take-Two, with the request Allegedly made by one of the accused In this case.

After news spread through social media, the hacker updated his original post, directing any Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive employees to contact them via email, as they were “looking to negotiate a deal.”

Grand Theft Auto VI was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar back in February, at the end of Blog post on the company’s official website. Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has officially commented on the leak as of this writing.