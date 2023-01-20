Shop the savings on Instant Pot, iRobot, and Samsung

– Recommendations are selected independently by the editors of The Review. Purchases you make through our links may earn a commission for us and our publishing partners.

If you want to save in 2023, you’re in luck. There are a lot of amazing New Year’s sales going on right now at Amazon. Whether it’s a new kitchen gadget or a top-rated tech, you can find what you want at a price you love. All you need is the best today Amazon Have you covered deals.

Shop Amazon Daily Deals

New year, new deals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for franchises and recommendations So you don’t miss any of them.

Below, you’ll find some Incredible Amazon deals To help you start 2023 on budget, including markdowns Procter & Gamble Home Essentialsone of Our favorite pressure cooker And some Our favorite robot vacuumAnd All vetted by our team of bargain experts to ensure they are the “Best Prices on the Web”.

►Best Buy Totaltech Membership: Sign up to save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch today

►Ends soon: Fully lined cookware is up to 70% off at this mega warehouse right now

►iRobot Deals: Cleaning is easy by shopping iRobot Roomba deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and iRobot

If you aren’t already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can Participation Get a free 30-day membership. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free 2-day shipping and many other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 USD) the students And $6.99 for those who receive it Rehabilitation of government assistance). Even better, right now, shoppers can get $5 off their first $10 or more. Amazon app purchase.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime

Top 10 amazon deals to shop now

Today’s best Amazon deals

1. 24% off: One of Review’s favorite pressure cookers

Get two cooking tools in one Double-Dish Instant Air Fryer / Pressure Cooker Combo. This eight-quart kitchen appliance is available now for $152.18 thanks to a 24% discount off its list price of $199.99. We’ve ranked Dup Crisp among The best pressure cooker we’ve ever tested For its consistent, reliable results not only in pressure cooking, but also in slow cooking, steaming, drying, and more. It can convert into an air fryer thanks to a separate, easy-to-clean lid, which makes meal prep and dinner time even better.

Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker for $152.18 (Save $47.81)

2. Up to 38% off: These smart robot vacuums

House cleaning is hard work, but you can make it easier by shopping Amazon’s selection iRobot Roombas For sale today. If you are new to the world of robotic vacuum cleaners, then this is the place for you iRobot Roomba 694 is a great entry-level model that’s on sale now at a 35% discount at $179. This particular Roomba is one of The best robot vacuums we’ve ever tested For powerful cleaning performance, it picked up an average of 11g of dirt in its test run. For something that can handle tougher jobs, there it is iRobot Roomba s9+ On sale for $799 thanks to a 20% discount. another one from Our favorite robot vacuumThe s9+ features a D-shaped design that helps clean walls and corners, plus it comes with a dirt tower charging station that allows the vacuum to empty all the dirt it picks up on its own.

Save up to 38% on iRobot Roombas

3. 30% off: One of Review’s favorite streaming devices

Easily stream your favorite shows and movies by adding a file Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Normally lists at $49.99, this handy device is now on sale for 33% off at $34.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of them The best streaming devices we’ve ever tested It supports 4K and Dolby Atmos, as well as a voice-controlled remote control to ensure your cinematic experience is epic. There’s no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device that sports popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K for $34.99 (save $15)

4. Save $33: This cozy turtleneck sweater

With the winter chill still raging through the streets, it’s time to update your wardrobe with warmer yarns. That’s where Lillusory long sleeve split pullover It normally comes in at $54.99 but is now on sale for as low as $21.99 thanks to a whopping 60% off. The brand says the jacket features long batwing sleeves, a hooded turtleneck and an oversized design to keep you covered in frigid conditions. It’s great for office work days, outdoor walks, and casual days off.

LillusoryWomen’s Fall Long Sleeve Batwing Sleeve Spiked Hem Tunic Pullover From $21.99 (Save up to $33)

5. Get $20 Off: Buy select home appliances from P&G to get a $20 Amazon credit

It’s always a good idea to stock up on household essentials, especially when they are on sale. Whether you need paper towels, diapers, laundry detergent, or toothpaste, you can get all of that and more for less today at Amazon thanks to Limited time P&G special. This rare deal lets you get a free $20 Amazon credit when you buy $80 worth of participating P&G items — including home, health, baby, and beauty products. To get the credit, just enter the voucher code PGSTOCKUP when you go out. If you need to replenish your home’s TP supply, check this out Charmin toilet paper extra strong 18 packavailable at 8% off at only $25.90.

Get a $20 Amazon Credit when you buy select Procter & Gamble items

Amazon’s best deals this week

1. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Whether it’s cigarette smoke, pet dander, or something else Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier can handle it. Our choice of Best value air purifierWinix wowed us with its intuitive controls and thoughtful extras like sleep mode, timer and light sensor, all while being easy to move around despite its size. Right now, you can get one for $147.26, $102.73 price reduction, to bring some freshness into your home in 2023 and beyond.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $147.26 (Save $102.73)

2. Renpho ES-CS20M Smart Scale

Keep a close eye on your fitness goals with help Renvo Scale ES-CS20M. Normally listed starting at $34.99, you can get the wireless health tool for as low as $25.64 thanks to a 23% price cut on the page and an additional 5% coupon at checkout. We named the ES-CS20M Our favorite bathroom scale See how quickly and accurately you can view health metrics (specifically on the Renpho Bluetooth app) including fat percentages, lean mass, BMR, and more. Its small design may seem awkward at first, but it’s hard to deny the results Renvo produces.

Buy it: Renvo Smart Scale from $25.64 (save $5 down to $9.35)

3. Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Vacuum

Upgrade your house cleaning skills with help Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum cleaner. Normally listed for $899, you can get the cordless cleaner with a charging base included for as low as $584 thanks to the $315 price cut. The aircraft is custom designed The best cordless vacuum we’ve ever tested For its exceptional cleaning performance, picking up 92.75% of the test dirt our testers put to it. Even more impressive is the vacuum’s ability to self-empty into a curbside disposal bag and up to two hours of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Tailor-made Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from $584 (Save $299.01 to $315)

4. Linen jumbo bath towels

Refresh after a long shower with these Linen bath towels. Priced at $74.99, this pair of 35- to 70-inch cotton towels is on sale at 47% off in white, priced at $39.99. Hammam Linen says the towels have an “extremely soft, comfortable, lightweight feel” that’s perfect for your bathroom, kitchen, or gym. Don’t mistake its lightweight feel for flimsy, as the set is also super absorbent.

Buy It: Linen Jumbo Bath Towels from $39.99 (save $32 down to $41.02)

5. Nintendo Switch Digital Code

Start the new year with a new gaming adventure by shopping Amazon’s collection Nintendo switch digital codes For sale today. You can experience a vibrant and colorful adventure with a retro edition The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, normally listed at $59.99 but available now at 20% off at $47.98. Originally released in 1993 for the Game Boy handheld game, the remake has been expanded to let you explore the wonderful island of Koholint in a whole new way. for something more real, Get out It’s normally listed at $24.99 but is now on sale for $6.29 thanks to a whopping 75% discount. Play alone or with friends to discover the problem of moving sofas from one place to another.

Save up to 75% on select Nintendo Switch digital codes

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Product experts in Reviewed Covering all your shopping needs. Follow Revised on FacebookAnd TwitterAnd InstagramAnd Tik Tok or Flipboard For the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.