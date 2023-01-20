What free games are on the Epic Games Store right now?

Players can pick up Epistory – writing records It’s free to download, play, and keep on the Epic Games Store, starting Thursday, January 19.

Epistory – writing recordsAnd From developer Fishing Cactus, is an adventure/puzzle allegory of the writing process. In it, players are a girl who explores an isometric tile-based fantasy land while riding aboard a giant fox (one with three tails). Along their journey, they unlock pieces of text to further the game’s story, while using the keyboard to defeat powerful enemies. He. She It was first launched in 2016 (a year later in early access) for Windows PC and was followed by a spiritual sequel, Nanotale – write logs.

The game is available to claim now, but only for the next seven days. free last week games, A first-order problemAnd Gamedec – Definitive EditionAnd Divine knockout They return to the market at their usual price.

Epic Games Store freebies are available to anyone with a (also free) Epic Games Store account; They will be added to your library and launched from there. Epic was Give away free games On a weekly basis, as an incentive to join the store (and play Epic’s own games, eg Fortnite) where It was launched in December 2018.

The next free game coming from the Epic Games store he FarewellIt is a narrative adventure game launched in the summer of 2021 and will be available starting Thursday, January 26th.

When is the Epic Games Store updated with free games?

Epic usually updates its lineup of free games every Thursday at 11am ET / 8am PT.

Epic Games Store 2023 History of free games