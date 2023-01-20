Warzone 2 returns to the boring 1v1 game of the gulag

picture : Activision

First came the much-needed changes to gear dropsright Now Warzone 2.0 messes with the gulag. With the arrival of Season 2 on February 15, the gulag will no longer have players team up in two after suffering defeat on the battle royale map. Rather, as in the original war zoneYou will now focus on 1v1 skirmishes.

Unlike other Battle Kings, Call of duty‘s war zone Allows players to return to play after death. If you get killed by another player early in the game, you’ll be sent to the gulag (there had to be a better name for that). Here, you’ll begin Quick Showdown mode to regain your place on the main map. war zone 2.0In a gulag two teams of two face off, with each of the members of the winning team returning to the game. About halfway through a gulag match, a high-damage-output, squishy NPC called the “Warrant” will appear. If the jailer is defeated, both teams redeploy. If time runs out or the warden kills everyone, no one redeploys. This was a very big change from the original war zonegulag, which only appeared in a 1v1 match. But with 2v2s proving unpopular in the three months or so since then Warzone 2.0Next season will see a return to 1v1s.

Word of the 1v1 gulags’ return came out on Twitter, via tweets from various teams cod Studios and the main account too.

One trip through the responses reveals poncha-happy people. “Breaking” begins one answer,cod Developers listen to cod Society for change!!! Several others simply replied “Thank God!” The 2v2 gulag mechanic and Jailer were not the most popular addons war zone. One popular post on mwii subreddit Lists, among the many frequently cited criticisms, is the harsh fact of killing faster when there are two people eager to shoot you instead of one.

The 2v2 gulag, though interesting, does have a number of pain points. Since you’re likely to get paired with another random player, communication isn’t always guaranteed. rough conversation It certainly helps with this, but enough players have the feature turned off or don’t use microphones for it to be completely unreliable.

It’s also possible to end up in a very unfair 2v1 scenario due to a lack of players, your teammate timing out due to server issues, or just mismatched skill levels on one team. Due to the high level of competition in war zoneHowever, the presence of these additional variables of unpredictability did not sit well with most of the population.

Having said that, I, as someone who didn’t play much to begin with war zone And usually Prefer DMZ On the battle royale, you will miss 2v2s. The criticisms are entirely valid, but teaming up with a random person who was once my enemy on the main map was a neat social dynamic, whether we were communicating or not. And having another player next to you may allow you to back off, allowing them to gain attention while you grab the other team. Or the other way around: You can lead the attack, taking away the opponent’s shield or health, and maybe die, but then have your teammate clean up what’s left. And when you die alongside other party members in duos, trios, or quads, you can team up with them in the gulag, which is a fun moment. In general, sharing the burden of fighting your way back to the main map made the gulag’s pressure seem less powerful.

But since I’m a hiding wimp most of the game, I don’t see much of a gulag anyway.