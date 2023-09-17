Bethesda’s Starfield pays homage to Halo with a hidden planet inspired by the Reach

In a world as vast and complex as Bethesda’s latest RPG, Starfield, players are bound to find Easter eggs and hidden gems. However, the latest revelation has left fans of the Starfield and Halo series in awe.

Players discover that within the vast world of Starfield, there is a planet strikingly reminiscent of the famous planet Reach from the Halo series.

The revelation came to light when one of the players They shared their findings on Reddit“In Halo lore, the planet Reach is the second planet from the sun in the Eridani system,” he said. If you go to this system in Starfield and visit Eridani II, you’ll find a lush, breathable planet with many biomes similar to how the Reach is depicted in the game. Have fun with your outposts.

While some may argue that the existence of such a planet is a given, considering that both Halo and Starfield are references to real-world systems, it is the uncanny similarity in environment that has surprised many.

last a Reddit user commented“Given the nature of Halo and Starfield using real systems, the existence of the planet itself is kind of self-evident, but it was a pleasant surprise to find the environment very similar to what was represented in parts of Halo Reach. A coincidence perhaps, but a welcome one at that.”

The nods to the Halo series don’t stop there. Players have also noticed that there are ships in the Starfield universe called “Longswords” that closely resemble the UNSC longswords from Halo.

One player participated“I thought so too.” I saw the ship called Longsword, and the ship was of a gray military color and a mysterious triangular shape, just like the long sword in the aura. “It seemed obvious, so I bought it.”

It is worth noting that the Starfield community has always been keen to discover such details. With the expansive world of Starfield, players have also recreated iconic ships from other franchises, like Star Fox’s Arwing and even Darth Maul’s ship from Star Wars.

While Bethesda has yet to confirm the intentional homage to Halo, this revelation has certainly added another layer of depth to the Starfield experience.