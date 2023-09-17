September 18, 2023

iOS 17 will launch tomorrow for iPhone with these 10 new features

September 17, 2023

In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. After more than three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released on Monday, September 18, for iPhone XS and later.


Below, we’ve summarized 10 key features coming to iPhone running iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to users around 10am PT/1pm ET on Monday, and once available, it can be installed from the Settings app under General → Software Update.

Standby mode iOS 17


StandBy is a new full-screen display that provides quick information designed to be viewed from a distance when the iPhone is on its side and charging, according to Apple. The customizable interface can display a clock with different styles, a calendar, favorite photos, weather forecast, music playback controls, widgets, and more.

Designed to charge iPhone on a nightstand, kitchen counter, or office, StandBy supports Live Activity, Siri, incoming calls, and larger notifications. The feature also works with the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display.

Contact stickers

iOS 17 contact stickers


iOS 17 allows users to create a custom call sticker that appears during an incoming phone call on someone else’s iPhone. The sticker can include a photo or Memoji, and the font and background color can also be customized. This feature is available in the built-in phone app and will also be available to third-party calling apps.

NameDrop

namedrop


NameDrop allows users to easily share contact information by bringing their iPhones closer together. Both individuals can choose which specific phone numbers or email addresses they want to share, and they can also share their contact labels.

Direct voicemail

Live Voicemail iOS 17


Live Voicemail provides instant on-screen transcription when someone leaves a voicemail. If the user deems the voicemail important, they can answer the call while the caller is leaving their message. Apple says calls identified as spam by carriers are not replicated and will be immediately rejected instead.

Swipe to reply in iMessage

iMessage Swipe to reply


In the Messages app, users can now swipe right on any message to send an inline reply.

Interactive widgets

iOS 17 interactive widgets


Interactive Widgets are now available on iPhone across the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and the new StandBy View. Apple has provided some examples of what the interactive tools can be used for, including marking a reminder as complete, playing or pausing a song or podcast, and controlling accessories in the Home app, and there will be many more possibilities as third-party apps are updated with support. In the coming months.

Home screen widgets have offered limited functionality so far, as Apple has not allowed developers to include scrolling, buttons, or animations.

Improved auto-correction

Autocorrect feature in iOS 17


Apple says iOS 17 includes an advanced word prediction language model that will dramatically improve autocorrect on the iPhone. When you type, on-device machine learning will correct errors intelligently and more accurately than ever before. Additionally, users will now receive in-line predictive text recommendations as they type, allowing words or entire sentences to be added by tapping the space bar.

AutoCorrect features an updated design on iOS 17 that briefly emphasizes the autocorrected word. Clicking on the underlined word will reveal the original typed word, making it easy to quickly undo the change. The system will also learn the user’s typing habits over time and avoid certain corrections, which Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software engineering, said is designed for “those moments when you just want to type out a fidgeting word.”

Apple Maps Offline

Apple Maps Offline


Apple Maps joins the flagship Google Maps feature on iOS 17 with the ability to download maps for offline use. Apple says users can download a specific map area, access turn-by-turn navigation, view their estimated time of arrival, find places, and more when their iPhone isn’t connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network.

Label drawer

iOS 17 sticker drawer


The new Sticker Drawer in iOS 17 provides access to all stickers, including Live Stickers, Emoji, Memoji, and iMessage sticker packs, in one place. Live stickers can be created by touching and holding an object in the photo, such as a cat or dog.

“Hey Siri” has been shortened to Siri

Hey Siri vs. Siri


Apple has simplified voice command to summon Siri on iPhone and other Apple devices, including iPad, Mac, HomePod, and the latest AirPods Pro. Instead of “Hey Siri,” users can now simply say “Siri” to activate the voice assistant, and they can issue multiple commands in succession without having to say “Siri” again.

For more features, read our in-depth review IOS Report 17.

