How to avoid Xbox game pass price hike

The price of Xbox Game Pass is set to increase over the coming weeks. The cost of Game Pass Ultimate, the all-inclusive package, will see a jump of $2, bringing it to $16.99 per month. Meanwhile, the standard Xbox Game Pass will incur a $1 premium, making it $10.99 per month. It’s also worth noting that the price of PC Game Pass will remain unchanged, remaining flat at $9.99 per month.

The new prices will officially take effect from July 6th for newcomers and August 13th for those who are already part of the Game Pass family. So, if you’re looking to cut costs while still having access to your game library, this is the best course for you.

To avoid an imminent price hike, we recommend securing your current subscription for as long as possible. You can stack up to a maximum of 36 months of Game Pass, which means you have the option to stack 3-month subscriptions up to 12 times. Admittedly, this approach may put a strain on your wallet, totaling $499.92 if you buy the tokens for 3 months via A tempting deal we found on Amazon. However, when you compare it to the new cost of Game Pass Ultimate for 36 months at $16.99 a month, which comes out to $611.64, you’ll realize you’re saving a whopping $111.72 on your subscription for the next three years.

This is also just an example Maximum Savings available here, because not many of us likely have $500 spare to spend on Game Pass this second. But it’s still food for thought, and you can even buy 12 months of codes for $166.64 (versus $203.88 per year as of August 13th) if you don’t want to shell out for three years of Game Pass at once.

Even if you buy a couple of additional Game Pass codes to save, you’re doing yourself a huge favor for the future. Additionally, if you’re new to Xbox Game Pass, you can also purchase Xbox Game Pass Xbox Live Gold membership for 12 months Then join Game Pass. Since it converts 1:1, you get an excellent head start on price hikes there, too.

We hope this provides you with the knowledge to make an informed decision about your Xbox Game Pass subscription. So, consider your options wisely, plan accordingly, and keep playing. Other than that, there’s also nothing wrong with canceling your subscription completely.

With everything getting more expensive in 2023, we’re trying to save as much money as possible on games and other tech that you actually want to buy. We have a large number of roundups available for all major platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox and Switch and update daily with brand new shows. If you’re trying to cut costs while maintaining your favorite hobby, stay tuned for more amazing discounts or follow along. @employee on Twitter for more updates ahead of Prime Day.

More great deals before Prime Day

Robert Anderson is a trade expert and IGN’s trade editor. You can follow it @Robertliam21 on Twitter.