Elder Scrolls 6 Still ‘Many Years Away’, Unspecified PlayStation version

Phil Spencer of Xbox confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is “many years away”. The Xbox chief also remains keen to mention the platforms for the planned Skyrim sequel, saying, “It’s difficult for us now to solve the problem.”

Spencer testified about the state of The Elder Scrolls 6 during today’s Microsoft FTC trial, trolling around the game’s planned platforms given its remoteness. While his hesitation might indicate the uncertainty surrounding whether the game will be a console exclusive, it’s not outside the realm of possibility to consider The Elder Scrolls 6 could skip the current generation of consoles altogether.

There was some confusion about The Elder Scrolls 6’s possible exclusivity during the trial, as Spencer previously said in his testimony, “I made public statements that Elder Scrolls 6 would overtake PlayStation,” but he now says he doesn’t remember doing so.

Looking back to November 2021, Spencer has definitely hinted that Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive without saying so outright. At the time, Spencer said, “It’s not about penalizing any other platform, as I basically think all platforms can continue to grow. But to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the whole, full package of what we’ve got. And that’s going to be right.” When I think of Elder Scrolls 6. That will be true when I think of any of our franchises.”

The Elder Scrolls 6’s distant and unknown release date isn’t much of a surprise. Bethesda Game Studios is currently gearing up for the September release of Starfield on Xbox Series X, S, and PC, and we know The Elder Scrolls 6 is the developer’s next big project. In 2020, Bethesda’s Pete Haynes said fans shouldn’t expect details on The Elder Scrolls 6 until “years from now”. As of 2021, the game was still in the design stage.

