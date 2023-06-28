People got the Pixel Fold yesterday and they’re already broke

The Google Pixel Fold was only officially released yesterday, and unfortunately, we’re seeing some of the first major losses of Hot Foldable Summer. Reports of broken and damaged screens started pouring in, ranging from “Well, this might not be cool” to “Oh my God, oh, humanity.”

First, there Very unfortunate incident That Ron Amadeo’s Ars Technica Experienced: the death of OLED in no uncertain terms. He reported that a bit of debris likely fell into the small “gutter” of the inner screen between the screen protector and the bezel and was smashed into the panel by the closing halves of the phone. Malik Fold on Reddit He’s also reporting a few small scratches in the same area of ​​the screen – they didn’t notice the screen coming out, but given what happened to Ron, that’s a lot of concern. Another owner reported some bad peeling of the screen protector, along with what appears to be a scratch. I can also see a faint scratch on my review unit’s inner screen protector after just a week of use, which also doesn’t inspire confidence.

Also on r/GooglePixel, User reports marcusr_uk A bright pink line appeared across the Fold’s internal display just two hours later. major ouchies. This certainly sounds like the type of damage the warranty would cover, and Google offers email repair options for the Fold. The company didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment on the situation, but we know they plan to let you handle it DIY screen repair with a kit from iFixit If you are a brave soul. See also Sony Honda Mobility officially revealed the Afeela EV concept at CES 2023

Pixel Fold owners aren’t alone in their struggles. Despite the huge improvements in durability over the years, Galaxy Z Fold (and Z Flip) owners Still reporting problems With screen protectors that don’t stick, the screens are cracked at the fold point, and the hinges work poorly. Being prepared for something to go wrong is still a reality for foldable ownership, so it’s very important to back up your device, be extra careful about using it in dusty environments, and buy an extended warranty plan from the manufacturer if you can. Meanwhile, the hot summer folding party continues—maybe not at the beach.

