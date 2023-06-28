Diablo 4 player gets world’s first vision of Andariel, and fans compare drop rate to other near impossibles

As debate rages on over the chances of obtaining the most powerful and rare items in Diablo 4, one player has confirmed the world’s first drop of Andariel’s Visage’s ultra-unique item.

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I reported on a Diablo 4 Barbarian called Yes I was the lucky recipient of the coveted drive. Next, Polish streamer NadinWins participated in the decline YoutubeHe boasts of his powerful and unique life stealing rate.

The player behind YesYou, named Lithie, is the first player in the world known to the community to obtain Andariel’s Visage. As Blizzard recently confirmed, there are currently six of these extremely rare unique items in the game, and only a handful of discoverables have surfaced since Diablo 4 launched earlier this month.

Given the hundreds of millions of hours Diablo 4 has already been played, the drop rate for these six items is clearly minimal, leading many in the community to call for Blizzard to take action. Meanwhile, amid these charismatic item discoveries, players compare their extremely rare unique item drop rates to other real-life Impossibles to highlight just how futile any grinding is for them.

“You are much more likely to die falling out of bed than a shako.” said Redditor Shaka Walls From the powerful Harlequin Crest (Diablo players called this unique helm Shako). “Yeah, odds are I got killed by a shark with a golden AK-47 before I dropped one of those, and I’m not a model,” Sauvadurbuz joked.

Other players insisted you had a better chance of winning the lottery than getting one of Diablo 4’s ultra-rare unique items. “It won’t fall for you,” Shaka_Walls continued in the post, which has so far garnered over 3,000 upvotes. “The chances are 0% effective. Stop wasting your time. Even if that happened, it would be financially irresponsible not to sell your account.”

Forbes correspondent Paul Tassi took over Twitter To compare the chances of getting an extremely rare Diablo 4 unique item to get hit by lightning. “It’s not a ‘wonderful’ thing you rarely plant!” “You’re not farming, you’re trying to be struck by lightning,” Tassi said. “Two of these were found out of millions of players in two weeks.”

What has emerged since Blizzard confirmed the existence of these items is a community-driven effort to come up with a reliable method for “target farming.” Target farming involves repeating the same slide for Diablo 4 over and over as it feels the enemies within it are more likely to drop a specific item.

All Blizzard has said so far about these extremely rare unique items is that they only drop from level 85 plus enemies, always drop at 820 power, and can be obtained anywhere you can get them on a regular basis. Because of this, Blizzard said, the best way to collect these items is to play the content that gives you the “most unique stuff in each time period”. See IGN’s guide How to Get Rare Unique Items for more.

Admittedly, there isn’t much to go on, but that hasn’t stopped players from coming up with relevant theories. One popular theory is that players focus on specific monster families. The theory suggests that certain monster families (we’re not talking about the Addams family here!) can drop specific items. like Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh He suggests that, if this theory is correct, certain types of monsters (cannibals, for example) are more likely to drop certain items (axes and whirlpools).

Reddit User, u / sparton put together Useful infographic To help players, though it’s worth noting that there are currently no monster families that theoretically increase the chance of a Ring or Amulet dropping, which means Ring of Starless Skies (a unique Ring) and Melted Heart of Selig (a unique Amulet) may be harder to obtain. .

Whatever the truth, some players said that target cultivation even with some theory underlying the operation is pointless. “People who talk about targeted cultivation of these extremely rare unique items are just…let’s say ‘ignorant’ of how abstract the mathematics is in obtaining these items,” said Shaka Walls. “There’s an old saying that says ‘the lottery is a tax on stupid people’ and it seems to apply here.”

Diablo 4 launched in a big way, and it has become Blizzard’s fastest selling game of all time . It is also A hit with the critics And, in general, he did well with the fans. but, Diablo 4’s microtransaction cost raised eyebrows and, surprisingly, Whoopi Goldberg has invited Blizzard to release Diablo 4 on the Mac .

