Eternal glory awaits in trials — Diablo IV — Blizzard News

Trials are calling you, wanderer. Fight to earn your place on the leaderboards as they arrive March 5. Every week you can master a new one The glove: A fixed, non-linear dungeon that will have you fighting for the highest score. Who will fight to dominate the competition, earn coveted seals, and secure their place on the leaderboards? Do you have what it takes to become undeniable?

With the upcoming mid-season patch, there will be impactful class balance changes and Seneschal Companion updates coming in the patch introducing this challenge dungeon, so we will be actively monitoring feedback to make adjustments with the Gauntlet in mind. To read more about the upcoming changes, please read the Diablo IV patch notes.

Codex Alimentarius

Test your gauntlet prowess

Prove your strength

Stamp your legend

Loot caches

Leaderboards and Hall of Ancients

Test your gauntlet prowess

This adrenaline-packed challenge is available to all classes in the seasonal world, whether they are casual or hardcore. Once you can reach World Tier IV, travel to the southwestern port of Gea Kul. At the end of their longest platform is the massive Horn of Trials, activate it to access the Gauntlet. Although you can access the challenge when you reach World Level IV, the monster levels will exceed level 100, so characters who have reached level 100 will most likely be victorious in the coming massacre.

The challenge is a fixed, non-linear dungeon that changes weekly. It's an endgame dungeon where mastery, cunning, and skill will earn the highest scores. Your score depends on how many Evidence of strength You can profit from killing monsters and opening chests within a time period of 8 minutes. Each time you enter the challenge during the week, it will be identical so you can come up with your most efficient slaughtering method and let the carcasses mark your progress.

The challenge ends each week on Tuesday, 8 a.m. PT With the next very different gauntlet coming in 10:15 AM PT. Do your best to achieve your best and fight to the bitter end each week before the next challenge begins again.

Back to top

Prove your strength

Proving your strength is the name of the game. Evidence of strength– which determines your overall score – can be obtained by killing endless hordes of monsters and opening chests. Columns can increase the number of clues you earn, either through score multipliers or reviving monsters you've just killed. While point-based pillars increase your proofs of strength, strength-based shrines can also appear in a challenge. After killing a boss inside a dungeon, a shrine will appear where they were killed. Activate the shrine to receive one of the various shrine effects available, which will be identical every time the same boss inside the gauntlet is killed.

Aggression, efficiency and strategy will lead you to eternal success in the challenge. Given that this is a fixed layout dungeon, every time you enter during the week, the dungeon layout will be identical. Trying different methods and tweaking your layout will be crucial to mastering each week's layout.

You'll be able to respawn upon death in the Gauntlet, but you'll lose a third of your score each time you die. However, you or your teammate can regain all lost power clues at the location of your last death when you return to the dungeon.

Back to top

Stamp your legend

As your score increases, your rank in trials also increases. Your final grades could earn you Seals– Mark your prowess in this week's challenge. Earning seals proves your prowess to your fellow hikers. There are four levels of seals to earn:

Blood seal

Seal of the steadfast

Iron Will Seal

Seal of beneficiaries

The Seal of Blood is what most of you will strive to earn first, while the Seal of the Worthy will only be granted to those who have dedicated themselves to the ultimate bloodshed in the Gauntlet. The score required to obtain each stamp will vary from week to week, depending on the challenge design and the chapter you are playing in. These scores are proportional to group size: larger groups will have an easier time scoring higher than individual players and will be tracked in a separate ladder leaderboard.

It will take some sweat to get to the top of the seals, so don't expect a poor showing to rank you among the greats.

Back to top

Loot caches

Obtaining Proofs of Strength is your only priority within the Gauntlet's entrails, so you'll be rewarded with loot upon completion. Regardless of whether you get a seal or not, if you participate in The Gauntlet, you will still get a small cache after each round.

When the weekly challenge resets, depending on your best score, you will win Trials caches. The higher the score, the more cache you will get for the week. Obtaining a cache of trials guarantees one legendary ancestor, and is proportional to the cache rank granted. Obtaining the Seal of the Worthy will grant the desired treasures as it is guaranteed to drop items with level 925 of power.

Obtaining a higher-ranked seal will still give you the rewards of the lower seal, while sealing the worthy will grant you all available seal chests for that week. You can also earn multiple stamps for the various challenge ladders available.

Back to top

Leaderboards and Hall of Ancients

Leaderboards are separated by ladders for category, group size, normal, and hardcore.

They can also be filtered by Friends and Clan to see how you stack up against your closest allies. For those of you who want a friendlier competition, apply these filters to individual ladders to see who is the deadliest of your friends ever.

Only those playing solo will be assigned class-specific ladders. This means there are 16 possible weekly ladders to climb in total. Your best scores across all classes, characters and platforms are the ones that will determine your fragile place among the greats. You do not need to enable cross-play to get your score ranked on the leaderboards, but you do need to enable cross-play to view the in-game leaderboard.

Note that although the ladders for each weekly leaderboard will be active once the challenge arrives on March 5, we will wait to launch our challenge competition so we can balance it around your skills and abilities. Since this mid-season update introduces class balance updates and changes to the Seneschal Companion, we want to make sure we can monitor your feedback and make updates as needed. More details about the Gauntlet competition will be revealed soon!

If you manage to secure your place in the top 100 of any ladder, you'll also receive the Conqueror's Crest Mount Trophy.

If you manage to become The Greatest Among Us and place in the top ten on any of the leaderboards, your name and character will be immortalized on the permanent list Hall of the Ancientsallowing future hordes of hikers to view your desired performance.

Best experiences and master the challenge when it launches on March 5.

Back to top