Smart rings, robotic dogs, bendable phones

Mobile World Congress 2024, the world's largest mobile trade show, saw a lot of futuristic technology on display.

AI took center stage, but there was also plenty of experimentation with different types of displays and a first look at some of the devices from some of the world's biggest tech companies.

Motorola showed off a smartphone with the ability to bend along its spine-like hinge, including wrapping around your wrist.

Motorola's “Adaptive Display Concept” smartphone can wrap around a user's wrist. The phone can create a wallpaper to match what the user is wearing. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

The smartphone has an “adaptive display concept” from the brand, which is owned by Chinese company Lenovo, with an interface that changes depending on how it is bent. It even has a feature to create a background that matches your outfit.

Lenovo's concept laptop has a transparent display. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

Tecno Phantom Ultimate has an expandable display.

Forget the pleats. It's now about rollable devices, according to one company. Tecno, a brand under Chinese company Transsion, showcased the Phantom Ultimate, a phone with an expandable display. The screen expands horizontally after the user presses the button on the top of the device.

Humane's AI Pin is equipped with a voice assistant and a camera. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

The AI ​​Pin from a company called Humane is a small device that attaches to your clothes. You can ask him questions and he will answer you. There's also a built-in camera so you can take pictures. Here's the coolest part: a laser projector projects a menu onto your hand. You can then use hand gestures to navigate. See also Diablo Immortal player spends $100k on the game, and now he can't find anyone suitable to match with him We posted a video about it on social media here.

The Oppo Air Glass 3 is a prototype of a set of augmented reality glasses with a voice assistant. OPPO

Oppo launched for the first time a set of augmented reality glasses called Air Glass 3. The glasses are equipped with an artificial intelligence assistant that you can talk to.

CNBC's Arjun Kharpal tests Tecno's augmented reality gaming headset. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

Tecno showcased its augmented reality glasses product along with a video game controller. It allows the user to play games on a large screen by wearing glasses. The processing power of the entire system is housed inside the gaming console.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a “Photography Kit” that can be purchased in addition to the phone. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

Xiaomi has spent years talking about the camera capabilities of its smartphones. This year, the company took it a step further when it announced that it is selling a professional photography kit with its flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone. This is a kit that attaches to your smartphone and turns it into something resembling a DSLR camera.

Samsung showcased the Galaxy Ring phone at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

Samsung introduced its Galaxy Ring phone this week. It's the South Korean tech giant's first foray into smart rings. It is equipped with sensors that can track things like your heart rate and aspects of your sleep. Samsung said this, combined with its smartwatch and phone, could give users some insightful health readings. The company is looking forward to launching it in the second half of 2024. See also No Smash Bros. game Ultimate at Evo 2022 because of Nintendo

The Tecno Dynamic 1 phone features a design inspired by a German shepherd dog, according to the Chinese company. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC

Chinese company Tecno showcased a robotic dog. It's called the Tecno Dynamic 1, and it features a design inspired by a German shepherd dog, according to the company. In the demo, the dog danced to a fast pace, jumped and shook hands with a person. Other companies like Xiaomi are also developing robotic dogs.

The Xiaomi SU7 will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2024. Arjun Kharpal | CNBC