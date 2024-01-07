Apex Legends fans are accusing the developers of using AI art in FF7 Rebirth

apex Legends fans have taken to social media to accuse the game's developers of using AI art for some promotional materials during the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event.

Apex Legends revealed a collaboration event with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth during the 2023 Video Game Awards on December 7, 2023.

With the event starting on January 6, 2024, the development team has released promotional materials to get fans excited about what's in store.

However, some fans have claimed that the developers used AI art in some of those promotional materials and have taken to social media to denounce the alleged practice.

Apex Legends fans are calling out the alleged use of AI art in FF7 Rebirth co-op

The discussion about Artificial Intelligence art began when art director and designer Thorsten Denk Accused The development team used AI to create interstitial artwork during a recent trailer.

In a post on X, Dink said: “Apex Legends/EA using AI instead of paying artists for their promotional artwork is extremely frustrating. Pandora's box has truly been opened, and it seems to me that we have collectively decided to devalue the human spirit for the sake of profit.

The digital artist has shared two screenshots of art from Apex Legends x FF7 Rebirth Tractor, featuring Valkyrie and Watson. In his post, Dink circled several elements of the artwork to show the alleged use of artificial intelligence.

Several artists and members of the gaming community responded to the initial tweet with their thoughts on the situation.

Rainbow Six Siege community artist raises the bar for KOOBI He said“I haven't heard about that yet 🙁 It's so weird to see when you know they've been working with talented artists like IFrAgMenTIx in the past.”

In fact, the official account for Apex Legends subscriber Artwork created by Fragment on January 5, 2024.

The use of AI continues to be a hot topic in the video game industry, with games like The Finals adopting the use of AI during development.

At the time of writing, neither developer Respawn Entertainment nor publisher EA have acknowledged this claim.