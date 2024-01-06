Epic Best Buy Weekend Sale — The 19 best deals on 4K TVs, Apple, and more

We've kicked off Best Buy's first 3-Day Sale of the year, and that means a weekend full of deals. Everything from large appliances to laptops are on sale this weekend, and My Best Buy Plus/Total members get exclusive extra savings.

The cheapest OLED TV deal I've ever seen is back — a 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for $549 at Best Buy. It's $750 off and the lowest price ever. If you need help tracking your fitness goals in the new year, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for $249 at Best Buy would be a great option.

There are plenty of deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see the best deals in Best Buy's Weekend Sale. Also check out the best deals at Walmart this weekend.

Best Buy Deals – Editor's Picks