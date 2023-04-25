Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 dropped to a new all-time low

We are in the heart of spring which means sunny skies Super blooms, and … good smart watch sales? Maybe it’s because more people are working outdoors, but in the past month we’ve seen a number of wearable deals that are just as good as those we saw in the new year.

Today, for example, you can buy Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 in different sizes. The 40mm wearable with LTE is available for $249.99 (AU$80) in both Amazon And best buyor, if you prefer the Bluetooth-enabled configuration, it’s sold at Amazon And best buy Starting at around $219 (USD 61).

Besides the more durable sapphire crystal glass cover, the Galaxy Watch 5 brings some additional capabilities over the Galaxy Watch 4, including the ability to measure body temperature and analyze body composition data. While we wish the battery life was better, it should last longer than the Watch 4, giving you all-day battery life. There isn’t a better Android wearable on the market if you’re a Samsung phone owner — though, we’d expect Samsung’s next wearable to take the crown when it arrives, likely later this year.

If you are an innovator in need of a powerful laptop, this is the time to buy 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M2 Pro in Amazon in space gray For $1,749.99 ($219 off), its lowest price yet. Discount applies to model with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Admittedly, the M2 Pro powered model isn’t much different from its predecessor, sharing specs such as a 120Hz maximum refresh rate and impressive battery life; However, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s M2 Pro chip, the newer laptop is even more powerful. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and features a new HDMI port that supports 8K displays at up to 60Hz and 4K displays at up to 240Hz. See also For Apple, WWDC 2022 is all about augmented reality

If you can’t wait up Hades The sequel is due in Early Access later this year, so why not revisit some of the previous Supergiant games while they’re still on sale? as part of Sell ​​Supergiant’s diffuserSteam Takes up to 80 percent offAnd some of the developer’s most popular games until April 27th. Right now, for example, you can pick up the digital version of this wonderful hack-and-slash RPG Hades to $12.49 (half off). Other discounted titles include the party-based RPG holocaust A sci-fi themed action game transistor, both on sale for $3.99 ($16 off). You can even choose the publisher’s first game, stronghold, just to $2.99 ​​($12 off).

The Hub Max features a beautiful 10-inch display that’s able to recognize who’s looking at it and provide personalized information, like reminders about upcoming appointments. The smart display also features a great camera for video calling and works with the Google Assistant, so you can use it to control other smart home devices. While it doesn’t look as powerful or full as Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, it’s a decent device for playing music, streaming shows, and even sending content from other apps.

