2024 McLaren 750S with 740 HP Revealed, Starting Price at $324,000

The heir to the mighty McLaren 720S is finally here. Called the 750S, it enhances and refines many aspects of its predecessor, with about 30 percent of the supercar’s components new or altered. The automaker revealed both coupe and convertible body models.

The new McLaren hides a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the familiar-looking bodywork. It produces 730 PS (740 PS) and 590 lb-ft of torque, more than the McLaren P1. An updated seven-speed sequential gearbox with a shorter final drive ratio fed power to the rear wheels.

The 750S Coupe and Spider can hit 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. However, the convertible is 0.1 seconds slower to 124 mph – 7.2 to 7.3 – and 0.6 seconds slower to 186, which is 19.8 to 20.4. Quarter-mile times also vary, with the Coupe completing it in 10.1 seconds compared to the Spider’s time of 10.3 seconds. Both can reach a top speed of 206 mph.

The model has a 0.24 in (6 mm) wider front track and new suspension geometry. It comes with McLaren’s new generation Proactive Chassis Control III, with front springs that are 3% softer and rear springs that are 4% stiffer. The automaker also improved the car’s lift system, raising the front of the car in four seconds. It took 720S 10.

The new 750S’ further hones McLaren’s ‘form follows function’ design philosophy, with the supercar featuring familiar styling and fresh styling. At the front, a new bumper directs air into redesigned, narrower eye intakes that incorporate LED lighting and a path to the low-temperature radiators. A new, extended front splitter provides aerodynamic balance, and works with the 20 percent larger active rear spoiler.

The rear of the coupe and convertible wraps up in a center-exit exhaust system inspired by the P1, which had the designers reposition the active rear spoiler two inches higher. McLaren also fit the 750S with larger intakes in front of the rear wheel, a new rear bumper, a new grille and a new rear deck.

The Alcantara interior is standard, with two additional specs available: TechLux and Performance. The former uses Nappa leather throughout the cabin, while the Performance combines leather and Alcantara. McLaren enhances the interior with new dark metallic finishes and customizable ambient lighting.

The cab receives new displays, as the instrument cluster moves within a container attached to the steering column. The new McLaren Control Launcher allows drivers to save preferred aero, control, powertrain and transmission settings that can be accessed at the press of a button. Apple CarPlay is standard.

McLaren has also worked to reduce the weight of the car compared to its predecessor. The carbon fiber racing seats are 38.6 pounds lighter than the standard seats on the 720S. The company is also installing the lightest wheel ever fitted to a series-production model—10-spoke forged alloy rims that save another 30.4 lbs.

Other styles are available in different finishes, including the new Orum gold. All of the weight savings results in the 750S tipping over, which weighs 66 pounds less than the 720S, tipping the scales at 3062 pounds (DIN). The Spider weighs only 108 pounds at 3170 lbs.

The 750S will go on sale with a variety of options available. A track brake upgrade modeled after the system found on the Senna adds larger ceramic rotors, a monoblock caliper, a new booster and vacuum pump, and Formula 1-inspired caliper cooling technology. Customers can also get ultralight, ultra-lightweight carbon fiber racing seats weighing in at 7.4 pounds. Only, Pirelli P Zero Corsa or Trofeo R tires, and an updated Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

2024 750S is now available to order from McLaren retailers. The company did not say when it will go on sale, but it did reveal the price. The 750S Coupe starts at $324,000 (prices do not include the $5,000 transportation and port handling fees or the $2,240 Americas accessory package). The 750S Spider costs $345,000 to start.