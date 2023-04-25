Honkai: Star Rail ‘Interstellar Journey’ Launch Trailer

miHoYo has released the launch trailer for its space fantasy RPG for free Honkai: Star Realmwhich he called “Interstellar Journey”.

Here’s an overview of the game, via miHoYo:

on They call it “aeons” in this galaxy. They build reality, erase stars, and leave their mark on countless worlds. You will travel with your companions across the galaxy on the Astral Express, following the path traveled by the aeons once they moved on. From here, you’ll explore new civilizations, meet new companions, and start new adventures among countless fantasy worlds. All the answers you seek will be revealed among the stars. Well, what are you waiting for? Are you ready to start this pioneering journey? Honkai: Star Realm HoYoverse is a fantasy RPG set in space. Hop aboard the Astral Express and experience the wonders of the endless galaxy full of adventure and excitement. Players will meet new companions in different worlds and maybe bump into some familiar faces. Together, overcome the struggles caused by Stellaron and uncover the hidden truths behind them! May this journey lead us to the stars! Key Features Explore unique worlds – Explore the infinite universe full of wonders. 3, 2, 1, warp start! A space station with the Curios sealed, an alien planet with eternal winter, a starship chasing atrocities… Every station on the Astral Express is a never-before-seen view of the galaxy! Explore fantasy worlds and civilizations, discover mysteries beyond imagination, and embark on an amazing journey!

– Explore the infinite universe full of wonders. 3, 2, 1, warp start! A space station with the Curios sealed, an alien planet with eternal winter, a starship chasing atrocities… Every station on the Astral Express is a never-before-seen view of the galaxy! Explore fantasy worlds and civilizations, discover mysteries beyond imagination, and embark on an amazing journey! Install RPG experience – Best-in-class immersive adventure beyond the stars. Embark on a galactic adventure as you shape the story. Our cutting-edge engine delivers high-quality cinematic movies in real time, our innovative facial expression system concocts real emotions, and HOYO-MiX’s original score paves the way. Join us now and journey through a world of conflict and collaboration, where your choices determine the outcome!

– Best-in-class immersive adventure beyond the stars. Embark on a galactic adventure as you shape the story. Our cutting-edge engine delivers high-quality cinematic movies in real time, our innovative facial expression system concocts real emotions, and HOYO-MiX’s original score paves the way. Join us now and journey through a world of conflict and collaboration, where your choices determine the outcome! force allies – Embark on a pioneering adventure with new friends. In the ocean of stars, there are endless encounters accompanied by endless adventures. Prepare tickets for your friends and go on this amazing journey together! A brave and eccentric amnesiac girl, a noble and upright Silvermane ranger, a lazy Cloud Knight general, and even a mysterious and secretive professional beauty… Face the Stellaron crisis together and weave your past, present and future with laughter and tears.

– Embark on a pioneering adventure with new friends. In the ocean of stars, there are endless encounters accompanied by endless adventures. Prepare tickets for your friends and go on this amazing journey together! A brave and eccentric amnesiac girl, a noble and upright Silvermane ranger, a lazy Cloud Knight general, and even a mysterious and secretive professional beauty… Face the Stellaron crisis together and weave your past, present and future with laughter and tears. Reimagining tactical combat – Exploit weaknesses, fight to your heart’s desire. Get ready for exciting battles at a satisfying pace! Use a new command combat system that enables simple and strategic control, use techniques and suppress enemies with different types of weakness breaks, then finish the fight in stunning style via the stunning Ultimate. In the labyrinths of a randomly generated simulated universe, amazing random events and nearly 100 different blessings and artifacts will give you an amazing boost in abilities, allowing you to challenge an unpredictable combat environment.

– Exploit weaknesses, fight to your heart’s desire. Get ready for exciting battles at a satisfying pace! Use a new command combat system that enables simple and strategic control, use techniques and suppress enemies with different types of weakness breaks, then finish the fight in stunning style via the stunning Ultimate. In the labyrinths of a randomly generated simulated universe, amazing random events and nearly 100 different blessings and artifacts will give you an amazing boost in abilities, allowing you to challenge an unpredictable combat environment. The best voice actors for an immersive experience – A dream team of multilingual diplomas assembled for the whole story. When words come to life, when stories give you choice, when characters have a soul… We give you dozens of emotions, hundreds of facial expressions, thousands of pieces of knowledge, and millions of words that make up the beating heart of this universe. With full voiceover in four languages, the characters will transcend their virtual existence and become your tangible companions, creating a new chapter in this tale with you.

Honkai: Star Realm Scheduled out for PC via download client And Epic Games StoreiOS via app storeand Android via google apps on April 26, followed by PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at a later date.

Watch the launch announcement below.

Launch Trailer: “Interstellar Journey”

English

Japanese

korean

traditional chinese