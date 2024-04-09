Google Pixel 8a leaks again in new images showing large bezels

April 09, 2024

Google's upcoming Pixel 8a has been leaking like crazy lately. Recently, we got its spec sheet a few days ago, and not long after that another one was published. Google itself may have shown us the Pixel 8a phone last week in an advertisement for its telecommunications company in the United States.

Today, two new images of the phone have been leaked, showing both the back and front in a color that will no doubt be called Obsidian (since that's what Google likes to call black these days).

The rear shot is pretty much what you'd expect: there's a camera 'visor' that goes from one side of the frame to the other, it has two sensors and a circular LED flash array, the trademark minimal G, and not much else.

However, up front, the display's bezels are really the stars of the show, as they appear quite large – especially the chin – for this price point. Then again, Google can probably get away with it because most people will praise the quality of its software and camera. Compared to the Pixel 7a it will replace, the bezels aren't that bad, it's just that some of the Pixel 8a's competitors in Europe and Asia have much smaller bezels.

Speaking of comparing it to its predecessor, the corners are more rounded this time. Aside from the Obsidian color shown here, the Pixel 8a is also expected to come in Ceramic (white) and Bay (blue) colors. It should be powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset, and will have a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display, 128/256GB storage, a 64MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. , and 4500 pixels. mAh battery with 27W wired charging support.

