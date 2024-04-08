New NFT/Bitcoin mobile devices will likely cost $500

Ordz Games has unveiled a new retro-inspired mobile device Game control This will allegedly allow players to earn bitcoins while playing games connected to the larger blockchain network. The console hasn't been released yet, but it will likely cost around $500, according to the company behind the device.

The hot new thing in 2024 among most of the big tech companies and Silicon Valley investors is certainly artificial intelligence. But there are still some people out there Dedicated to NFTs and cryptocurrenciesAnd the blockchain. Despite the fickle stability of all this nonsense– Bitcoin prices It dropped $5,000 last week-There seems to still be a market for these things. So, say hello to BitBoy One.

It was revealed on April 5, One beatboy It is an upcoming portable gaming console that is also designed to be a cryptocurrency wallet. It will also be able to play classic games – assuming you offer roms – and will allow you to earn cryptocurrency Bitcoin by playing specific blockchain games to play for profit. If the device looks very familiar, that's because it seems to be based heavily on similar older devices like the Miyoo Mini and Anbernic RG35XX. In fact, the One beatboy It shares many of the same internal specifications as those popular small laptops. However, the cost of these devices ranges between $60 to $100. while, Ordz Games tells GamesBeat That BitBoy One will likely cost around $500.

“This device is deeply rooted within Bitcoin,” said the person behind the device, “entrepreneur” z3th. “So the whole design language, the naming, is Bitcoin. All of that will come with a 3D rendering of the actual device, which will be ordinal.

What is ordinal? Well, here's how GamesBeat He describes them:

Arrangements are a way to create Bitcoin NFTs by linking data such as photos, videos, and more to an individual satoshi (the smallest form of Bitcoin) on the underlying Bitcoin blockchain.

Apparently, this Bitcoin/NFT hybrid has been around since January 2023 and will be a key part of BitBoy One. The creator also claims that you'll be able to mine Bitcoin using the device, but admits that the weak and small BitBoy One won't actually be able to earn much.

“The mining power of the physical device is very, very weak. It will take years for me,” z3th said. “You won’t make real money from it. “But it's for fun.”

If a lot of this seems a bit unlikely and not really specific, that's because –As is the case with most blockchain products and plans– Everything is very mysterious. Z3th makes a lot of promises about making money, bitcoins, and ordinals using the device. They say it will also mine coins and be a wallet for you. There will be multiplayer support and the ability to play retro games against friends to earn cryptocurrencies as well. But there's nothing concrete about when the BitBoy One is expected, the actual price, or why most people will pay $500 for this device when similar older laptops can be purchased for less than $100.

Maybe I will be proven wrong and this device will be awesome and make me a believer in NFTs and cryptocurrencies. But uh, I won't be pre-ordering it anytime soon.

