November 5, 2023

The leak indicates that the release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox has been confirmed

Len Houle November 5, 2023 2 min read

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on Xbox on December 6, 2023.

This is according to the leaker eXtas1sfrom says that “If playtests continue as planned,” that date is “what Larian has targeted for the Xbox version of the game at the moment.”

As he pointed out r/GamingLeaksandRumourseXtas1s has a pretty good track record of cracking out release dates before announcements, and previously gave us a Forza Motorsport release date before Xbox officially confirmed it.

As always, this announcement comes with the usual caveats and can’t be taken as sacrosanct until we get official confirmation, but if you’ve been eagerly awaiting the Xbox debut, you might want to book some vacation in advance for early December. you know. just in case.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have devised a way to recruit an evil companion into a good playthrough by turning her into a sheep. Yes, you read that correctly.

Earlier today, Bertie pulled back the covers and showed us his dark side in his new feature, all about being the big bad in Baldur’s Gate 3, while earlier in the week we saw the arrival of Patch 4, which – as with previous patches – is chunky Very well, and you’ve exceeded the text limit on Steam.

With this update in the works, those making their way through the game’s many events can expect to see many improvements across the board, but some specific highlights include now being able to customize the appearance of hired employees when recruiting them and the addition of a colorblind mode.

