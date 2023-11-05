The M3 Pro chip is barely faster than the M2 Pro chip in an unverified benchmark result

Apple’s new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU delivers slightly faster CPU performance than the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a new report. Geekbench 6 score Spotted by today Vadim YuryevCo-host the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only one reference result, so more results are needed to ensure accuracy.



Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips on Monday. This is the standard result It seems For 14-inch model, based on “Mac15.6” model ID listed.

The result shows that the M3 Pro received a single-core score of 3,035 and a multi-core score of 15,173. If these results are accurate, the M3 Pro is up to 14% faster than the M2 Pro in terms of single-core performance, but only up to 6% faster. In terms of multi-core performance For the most demanding tasks and workflows.

Both the M2 Pro and M3 Pro are equipped with up to 12 CPU cores, but the M3 Pro only has six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores, while the M2 Pro has eight high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. So, while the M3 Pro is manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, compared to the M2 Pro’s 5nm, the performance gains from the chip are diminished by it having fewer performance cores. The M3 Pro also has 25% less memory bandwidth and fewer GPU cores compared to the M2 Pro.

By limiting the number of high-performance cores in the M3 Pro, Apple has created more differentiation between the M3 Pro and the M3 Max, which has up to 12 high-performance cores. However, as a result, the M3 Pro is only marginally faster than the M2 Pro.

Geekbench 6 results earlier this week showed that the M3 Max is up to 45% faster than the M2 Max, while the standard M3 chip is up to 20% faster than the standard M2 chip, so the M3 Pro is the least improved chip ever. Series. Of course, the M3 Pro is still a significant upgrade for those coming from Intel-based Macs. The M3 Pro is also up to 20% faster than the M1 Pro chip, which is a good improvement.

As always, benchmarks provide a useful reference point, but real-world performance can vary.

The new MacBook Pro models are available to order now, and the M3 and M3 Pro configurations will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, November 7. M3 Max configurations will be launched later in November.