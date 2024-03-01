March 1, 2024

Over 180,000 Helldivers 2 players storm one planet and are on their way to liberating it in less than 24 hours, unless Arrowhead's rogue DM becomes mean again (update: he has)

Len Houle March 1, 2024 4 min read

In case you haven't been paying attention to your Super Earth recaps, Helldivers 2 players have been engaged in a defensive war with Automatons for a while now – and while there have been some notable issues from the playerbase (and yours truly), I can't deny that Arrowhead has hit the nail on the head. The goal is in its intended goal of making the emerging story hell.

Even this second major command spawned countless memes, propaganda posters, and an entire “robot Vietnam” planet with about 30,000 personnel glued to it for almost no tactical benefit. They just think it's stylish. But it's officially over, those damned filthy robots have won.

(Image credit: Arrow Games)

We've lost the key demand – what comes next? Field. That's it. While the war against the Automatons has been a long, drawn-out campaign, the next major order is “Hey. Go liberate one planet.” It should be simple, right? Nice breezy task. At home and abroad, in at least one day, get 45 war medals quickly. right?

(Image credit: Arrow Games)

I decided to jump in and liberate some oil from the planet for Super Earth myself, and aside from some distinct Creek Forest vibes, I didn't find much wrong with it. It was a standard “bug killing” mission. I laughed, my teammates laughed, the bug laughed, and we killed the bug. It was a good time. Then I checked Discord twice and everyone was having a heart attack.

(Image credit: Helldivers official discord)

Well, that's what fear is for – courtesy helldivers.io And a few bulls are currently tearing their hair out on the Helldivers 2 Discord as we speak. Veld initially had a recovery rate of about 7%. This is the number of percentage points the insects reach on the planet per hour, and it is the number of players needed to prevail and win this tug of war.

