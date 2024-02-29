Now it's the turn of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to leak in unofficial renders

While the overall form factor of the device is similar to last year's Z Flip 5, including a 6.7-inch foldable inner display and a 3.4-inch cover display, Smart Breaks Reports indicate that its thickness could increase from 6.9mm to 7.4mm, sparking speculation about what the extra internal space will be used for. Forward operating theory comes from A GalaxyClub a report from last year, which said that the battery capacity of the Z Flip 6 could increase from 3,700 mAh to 4,000 mAh. It's a move that could (hopefully) address the battery life we ​​saw on the Z Flip 5.

Other specifications include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and the return of the dual camera setup from last year. Smart Breaks Reports indicate that they will once again have a 12-megapixel resolution. GalaxyClub It was reported earlier that Samsung was testing the inclusion of a 50-megapixel main camera in the Z Flip 6, but it is unclear if it will make it to the final device. Available colors include light purple and mint green.

Although it's impossible to tell from the renders, you have to imagine that Samsung's Galaxy AI feature set will appear on its upcoming foldable devices. What's less clear is whether there will be any new AI tools, or whether the features will be similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S24.

“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”