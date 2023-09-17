NBA 2K24 players criticize big man’s ‘awful’ playstyle as worst ever

The latest installment in the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K24, was met with a barrage of criticism — especially from players who prefer to play as centers.

NBA 2K24 has not been without its share of controversy. Since its release, the game has faced a range of criticism from the gaming community, from significant lag in Park multiplayer mode to concerns surrounding the controversial new emblem regression feature that makes 2K24 feel more like a “work shift” than fun. Game to play.

The game’s “pay-to-play” model has also been a point of contention, with many feeling forced to spend real money to remain competitive, especially in modes like MyCareer and Park.

However, among these criticisms, the position gameplay emerged as a particularly disappointing experience for some players. a Reddit post It has become a focal point for these injustices, highlighting the marked decline in playing experience for senior men.

The veteran behind-the-post midfielder described the gameplay of the big men in NBA 2K24 as “the worst position I’ve ever felt in 2K.”

Despite the relatively high in-game stats, the user expressed dissatisfaction with the gameplay. The centers, according to the post, are “useless,” “move like s**t,” and often feel as if they have “cinder blocks for feet.”

The user spoke further about the challenges he faces, such as slow movement speed, no reward for intelligent inside play, and new animations that often cause players to lose possession of the ball.

Many other players were quick to agree, emphasizing the top players’ lack of power and dominance, even when their in-game stats suggest otherwise. Others expressed similar frustrations, citing the lack of realism and the challenges they face when playing as a center in the game.

However, it should be noted that not all players are on the same page. Some had a more positive experience playing as big men in NBA 2K24, suggesting that the gameplay experience may differ between players.

It now remains to be seen if much-requested game updates and improvements can help lift NBA 2K24 from its position as the worst-rated Steam game of all time.