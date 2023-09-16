The new USB-C port in iPhone 15 unlocks powerful support for external displays

The new USB-C port on the iPhone 15 opens up a number of new features, including the ability to charge other accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch. in New support documentApple also explains that the iPhone 15’s USB-C port allows you to connect your iPhone to external displays as well.

Apple has published a new support document with details about the new USB-C port for the iPhone 15. The support document explains how the iPhone 15 can connect to external displays. "You can connect your iPhone to external displays using the USB-C connector so you can watch video, see photos, and more on a larger screen," Apple explains.

The USB-C port on every iPhone 15 model uses the DisplayPort protocol to support USB-C displays. To connect your iPhone 15 to a high-resolution display, Apple says you’ll have to use USB-C Cable supports USB 3.1 or higher. The cable included with all iPhone 15 models only supports USB 2, but you can Purchase a USB 3.1 cable separately.

With a compatible cable, every iPhone 15 supports USB-C connections at up to 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rates. Moreover, the iPhone 15 also supports HDR displays connected via USB-C. Apple explains:

You can switch between SDR and HDR modes by going to Settings > Display & brightness and selecting the connected display. iPhone matches the frame rate and dynamic range of currently playing content when Allow Display Mode Changes is turned on.

Using a USB-C to HDMI adapter or cable, Apple says you can connect your iPhone 15 to an HDMI display or TV that supports 4K and 60Hz.

Finally, Apple has also confirmed that the iPhone 15 is compatible with the USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. When using this adapter, you can output video from your iPhone at up to 4K 60Hz, including content in HDR10 or Dolby Vision if your monitor or TV supports HDR.

When you connect your iPhone to an external display, you can choose to mirror the iPhone interface and also watch video and photos on a larger screen.

And that’s just one of the many benefits unlocked by the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro’s switch to USB-C. You can also charge other devices, unlock faster transfer speeds on iPhone 15 Pro, and more.

