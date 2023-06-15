Fans are convinced that the mysterious new GTA Online t-shirt is just as impressive as GTA 6

Do you hear this? The faint sound of thousands of grand theft auto Fans are taking to the internet for another (possible) spin. GTA6 Conspiracy. This time it includes a strange T-shirt with a cryptic message that appeared briefly in GTA Online After the last update. And while the jersey now appears to be gone, the mystery surrounding it lingers as gamers online argue about what it actually means.

Tuesday, Rockstar has released its latest big, free update for GTA Online—an open-world crime simulator that has been running online for a long time — and while it has added some new missions and Great career trackeralso angered the fans By removing more than 180 cars. Then he made people even madder by returning some of those cars behind a paywall. Not great! However, the latest Rockstar GTA Online The update not only angered fans, but also confused them. This is because a separate new jersey and texture has been discovered in-game that appears to clash with something that will be revealed in the future.

GTA OnlineNew Stranger Things Mystery Shirt

As I spotted it came netAnd A new jersey appeared in stores around Los Santos shortly after the new update went live. The shirt was in a category called “GTA V game anniversary ”and was strangely named: ???

On the front of the shirt appeared a strange image with different symbols and numbers. Very quickly, players were able to decipher the numbers with a simple online tool A1Z26 decoder a tool.

The hidden message on the shirt was revealed to read: ONEDAYWILLREVEALALL aka ‘ONE DAY EVERYTHING WILL BE EVEN’.

reveal what? Well, of course, the fans jumped right in Grand Theft Auto 6 And I suppose all this was the first part of a bigger ARG or a marketing push for the upcoming open world sequel. (The game hasn’t been officially named yet, so it may not be called that GTA6.)

Not long after the shirt (and a laptop carrying his hidden, encrypted message), the mysterious new piece of clothing was quietly removed from GTA OnlineH. What’s going on? Is this just another detailed piece of a larger puzzle that leads to unraveling GTA6The first trailer? Well, maybe, or more likely it’s a teaser for an upcoming Halloween event that was shown earlier than Rockstar intended.

Kotaku I reached out to Rockstar about the shirt and its meaning.

the GTA Online The shirt is likely to spark a Halloween event, no GTA6

However, the best theory and explanation for what all this means has been Submitted by user Gaming Detective on Twitter. They explained It does this by searching the newly updated files in GTA Online You can find references to UFOs and aliens. Dataminers have it too Discover the new and upcoming ghost hunt modealso.

And what month GTA Online launch? October 2013. (GTA V game The jersey itself came out in September.) So, the new jersey, which is temporarily placed in-game under the category “GTA V game Anniversary “,” probably associated with the 10th anniversary of GTA online, which will be in the month of October aka spooky month. And in the past, Rockstar has done fairly elaborate Halloween-related events.

In addition to reminding that 99 percent of the timeAnd All these mysteries and intrigues Involving Rockstar Games and GTA6 reach nothing. Add it all up and the fact that it is very, very It is unlikely that this will all be jest the next day grand theft auto Game. It makes sense that this is Rockstar teasing an event on Halloween, just a little earlier than planned.

Honestly, the best GTA6 A tease we got in the last months it was from Take-Two Interactive earnings reportwhich predicted a huge, historically huge, increase in earnings in 2024. This seems to strongly indicate a game of size GTA6 It comes out next year. So while this T-shirt puzzle is likely to be a bust, we likely don’t have much longer to wait before Rockstar really starts teasing its next big game – the first of a new GTA Address in a decade – somewhere, somehow. And GTA Players will be waiting in fear for this to happen.

