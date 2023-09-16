September 16, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Word of the Day No. 819 Hints, Clues and Answers for Saturday, September 16

Word of the Day No. 819 Hints, Clues and Answers for Saturday, September 16

Len Houle September 16, 2023 4 min read

It’s the weekend but I’m sorry to report that there really is no rest for the wicked. My flooring project continues, thank God with the help of my father who is better than me at everything related to home improvement.

I overcame! Well and truly wiped out from this long week of sickness, home projects, and word puzzles. I suppose any week that starts with a stomach problem is sure to leave you poopy.

Well, let’s do this Wordle!

How to solve the word of the day

Hint: Ben Harper was waiting for one. Sarah MacLachlan was in someone’s arms.

Hint: This word begins with a vowel.

.

.

.

See yesterday’s Wordle #818 here.

Wordle Analysis Bot

After every word I solve, I move towards it To the Wordle Bot home page Let’s see how my guessing game went.

It’s not the worst guessing game ever but it’s not the best either.

Janky It’s a word I’ve been using a lot lately. I just love it. It describes what it means to describe it perfectly. When you write about dialogue in a TV show, it never rhymes right. When you’re playing a video game, it’s a bit buggy. Janky. However, that was probably a wrong guess, as it left me with 106 words remaining and two yellow boxes. Not great, not terrible.

shore This number was reduced to the lucky number 13, and alien (like the ones they talk about in Mexico) That left me with only one possible solution: angel In order to win. Hallelujah and Haza!

See also  Epic Games is turning hundreds of temporary testers into full-fledged employees with benefits

PS One of the books In the latest fiction reading guideBetween two fires Written by Christopher Pullman – It deals with angels and demons in a truly wonderful way, giving us a fictional Black Death in medieval France brought on by the forces of Hell.

Today’s result

Again, I lose a point for losing to the robot (which got the word in three today) and I get zero for guessing in four. -1 Yours truly. Boo!

Etymology today

The word “angel” has its origins in the Old English word “engel”, which is derived from the Old French word “angele”, and ultimately comes from the Late Latin word “angelus”. The late Latin term “angelus” was borrowed from the Greek word “angelos” which means “messenger” or “messenger”.

In religious and mythological contexts, angels are often seen as messengers or divine beings, which is reflected in the etymology of the word itself. Angels are commonly associated with various religious traditions, including Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, and they play important roles as mediators between God and humans in these belief systems.

Play competitive word against me!

I’ve been playing a brutal PvP game of Wordle against my enemy Wordle But. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And Wordle’s handy guide, of course). You can too Play against the bot if you have a New York Times subscription.

  • Here are the rules:
  • 1 point To get a Wordle in 3 guesses.
  • 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.
  • 3 points To get it in 1 guess.
  • 1 point To hit me
  • 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.
  • -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.
  • -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.
  • -3 points For loss.
  • -1 point For losing me
See also  No joke - Asus is launching a Steam Deck competitor

You can either keep an ongoing log of your score if that’s your jam or just play daily if you prefer.

You can follow me and contact me via Threads, Twitter And Facebook. Also be sure to subscribe My YouTube channel Follow me here on this blog. You can too Sign up for my Substack newsletter demonic I cover a wide range of topics from art to politics.

Follow me Twitter. paying off My website.

I write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many more. I also cover movies, video games, comic books, and novels, largely in the fantasy, sci-fi, horror, and superhero genres. Some of my favorite video games to play and write about include Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Call Of Duty, XCOM, Mass Effect, Titanfall, The Witcher, and many other action, RPG, and shooter games. My favorite films include Braveheart, Tropic Thunder, Arsenic and Old Lace, Schindler’s List, and too many others to list here. I often discuss the “pop culture wars” and how changing cultural values ​​impact our art and entertainment. I prefer deep conversations and debates over shouting matches, and I welcome readers from all walks of life and all religious and political backgrounds to join this conversation. Thanks for reading!

Read moreRead less

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 battery capacity revealed in the regulatory database

September 15, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

Apple is moving to defuse the French iPhone 12 row as scrutiny intensifies in the European Union

September 15, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Apple’s new $19 USB-C EarPods appear to support lossless audio

September 14, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Miriam Margulies says Steve Martin was “horrible” on set

September 16, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

A stunning image of the Andromeda Galaxy wins the 2023 Space Photography Award

September 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Shohei Ohtani’s closet was emptied. Angels to explain the Sabbath.

September 16, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Word of the Day No. 819 Hints, Clues and Answers for Saturday, September 16

September 16, 2023 Len Houle