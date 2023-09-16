Word of the Day No. 819 Hints, Clues and Answers for Saturday, September 16

Nour Photo via Getty Images

It’s the weekend but I’m sorry to report that there really is no rest for the wicked. My flooring project continues, thank God with the help of my father who is better than me at everything related to home improvement.

I overcame! Well and truly wiped out from this long week of sickness, home projects, and word puzzles. I suppose any week that starts with a stomach problem is sure to leave you poopy.

Well, let’s do this Wordle!

How to solve the word of the day

Hint: Ben Harper was waiting for one. Sarah MacLachlan was in someone’s arms.

Hint: This word begins with a vowel.

See yesterday’s Wordle #818 here.

Wordle Analysis Bot

After every word I solve, I move towards it To the Wordle Bot home page Let’s see how my guessing game went.

It’s not the worst guessing game ever but it’s not the best either.

Janky It’s a word I’ve been using a lot lately. I just love it. It describes what it means to describe it perfectly. When you write about dialogue in a TV show, it never rhymes right. When you’re playing a video game, it’s a bit buggy. Janky. However, that was probably a wrong guess, as it left me with 106 words remaining and two yellow boxes. Not great, not terrible.

shore This number was reduced to the lucky number 13, and alien (like the ones they talk about in Mexico) That left me with only one possible solution: angel In order to win. Hallelujah and Haza!

PS One of the books In the latest fiction reading guide—Between two fires Written by Christopher Pullman – It deals with angels and demons in a truly wonderful way, giving us a fictional Black Death in medieval France brought on by the forces of Hell.

Today’s result

Again, I lose a point for losing to the robot (which got the word in three today) and I get zero for guessing in four. -1 Yours truly. Boo!

Etymology today

The word “angel” has its origins in the Old English word “engel”, which is derived from the Old French word “angele”, and ultimately comes from the Late Latin word “angelus”. The late Latin term “angelus” was borrowed from the Greek word “angelos” which means “messenger” or “messenger”.

In religious and mythological contexts, angels are often seen as messengers or divine beings, which is reflected in the etymology of the word itself. Angels are commonly associated with various religious traditions, including Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, and they play important roles as mediators between God and humans in these belief systems.

Play competitive word against me!

I’ve been playing a brutal PvP game of Wordle against my enemy Wordle But. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And Wordle’s handy guide, of course). You can too Play against the bot if you have a New York Times subscription.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get a Wordle in 3 guesses.

To get a Wordle in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point To hit me

To hit me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points For loss.

For loss. -1 point For losing me

You can either keep an ongoing log of your score if that’s your jam or just play daily if you prefer.

