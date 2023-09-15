Apple has not listed the battery capacity for the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, however MacRumors I discovered this information in a Chinese regulatory database today, and we’ve outlined our findings below.



According to the database, which only provides Apple model numbers rather than product names, the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 models appear to be equipped with 282mAh and 308mAh batteries, respectively. These capacities are unchanged compared to equivalent Apple Watch Series 8 models, which makes sense given that Apple says the Series 9 models have the same 18-hour battery life as the Series 8 models.

As for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it appears to be equipped with a 564 mAh battery, which is approximately 4% larger than the 542 mAh battery in the original Apple Watch Ultra. However, Apple says the Ultra 2 has the same 36 hours of battery life as the original Ultra, likely because it has a brighter screen and other new features.

Summary of Apple Watch battery capacities included in the database:

Apple watch Battery capacity Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) 282 mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) 282 mAh Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) 308 mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) 308 mAh Apple Watch Ultra 2 564 mAh Apple Watch Ultra 542 mAh



New features for both Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 include brighter displays, a faster S9 chip, a new “double-tap” gesture for interacting with the watches without touching the screen, and more. Both new models have been available to order since Tuesday and will begin reaching customers and launching in stores on Friday, September 22.

MacRumors It also found the same battery capacity for what appears to be the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as reported earlier today. We couldn’t find a listing for the regular iPhone 15 battery.