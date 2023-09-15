Apple has not listed the battery capacity for the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, however MacRumors I discovered this information in a Chinese regulatory database today, and we’ve outlined our findings below.
According to the database, which only provides Apple model numbers rather than product names, the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 models appear to be equipped with 282mAh and 308mAh batteries, respectively. These capacities are unchanged compared to equivalent Apple Watch Series 8 models, which makes sense given that Apple says the Series 9 models have the same 18-hour battery life as the Series 8 models.
As for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it appears to be equipped with a 564 mAh battery, which is approximately 4% larger than the 542 mAh battery in the original Apple Watch Ultra. However, Apple says the Ultra 2 has the same 36 hours of battery life as the original Ultra, likely because it has a brighter screen and other new features.
Summary of Apple Watch battery capacities included in the database:
|Apple watch
|Battery capacity
|
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)
|
282 mAh
|
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
|
282 mAh
|
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)
|
308 mAh
|
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)
|
308 mAh
|
Apple Watch Ultra 2
|
564 mAh
|
Apple Watch Ultra
|
542 mAh
New features for both Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 include brighter displays, a faster S9 chip, a new “double-tap” gesture for interacting with the watches without touching the screen, and more. Both new models have been available to order since Tuesday and will begin reaching customers and launching in stores on Friday, September 22.
MacRumors It also found the same battery capacity for what appears to be the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as reported earlier today. We couldn’t find a listing for the regular iPhone 15 battery.
Popular stories
Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 15, new Apple Watch models, and more expected
Apple’s “Wonderlust” event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. PT, where we expect to see the iPhone 15 lineup, updated Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, an updated USB-C case for the AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple offers live video streaming on its website, on YouTube, and in the company’s TV app across various platforms. And we will be too…
Apple announces iPhone 15 Pro with titanium design, USB-C port, action button, A17 Pro chip, and more
Apple today announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, its latest flagship smartphones. The devices feature a host of new features, including a titanium frame, A17 Pro chip, action button, and more. The new titanium case features a brushed finish. It makes iPhone lighter than any previous Pro model, while enhancing durability. The frame has a contoured rim for added…
Apple shares lists of all the new features in iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma
Apple today shared in-depth lists of all the new features coming with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma software updates, all of which are scheduled to be released later this month. The lists are available as PDF files on Apple’s website. One of the major new features in iOS 17 is StandBy, a new full-screen view that provides quick information designed to be viewed from a distance when the iPhone is on its side…
Apple reveals new iPhone 15 Pro colors: titanium black, titanium white, titanium blue, and natural titanium, but there is no gold this year
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that Apple just announced offer four new color options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. The new titanium design is the most premium material ever used in an iPhone case, according to Apple. It is said to be stronger and more durable, but lighter. Both models feature a new polished brush texture, defined edges and…
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus color options: pink, yellow, green, blue and black
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus that Apple just announced offer five new color options: hot pink, yellow, blue, green and black. iPhone 15 features an aerospace-grade aluminum casing, and color is built into the foundation of the back glass itself. Apple used an improved double ion exchange process for this new material, and coated it with nanocrystalline particles. …
iPhone 15 Pro and Grade 5 Titanium: Detailed overview
The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium frame. Over the past few months, a variety of reliable sources, such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple analyst Jeff Poe, and leakster ShrimpApplePro, have claimed that Apple will switch to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, finally replacing stainless steel. MacRumors confirms that Apple intends to use the fifth degree…
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Apple is moving to defuse the French iPhone 12 row as scrutiny intensifies in the European Union
Apple’s new $19 USB-C EarPods appear to support lossless audio
Belgium is reviewing Apple’s iPhone 12 after France halted sales due to radiation