Forge Features: July 5, 2023 | Hello

Welcome back to a new version of Forge Features! It's been so little time since we last appeared that the spotlight was very much on Season 4: The Arrival of Infection. It's been a few weeks, but as the dust settles, it's time to take a look at more of the community's creations.

Let’s start things off with something that might blow your mind…

“Analysis… We have six minutes before the fusion engines explode. We need to evacuate, now! Activate the final countdown timer. When it reaches zero, the engines will explode. The explosion will generate a temperature of nearly a hundred million degrees. Don’t be here when it blows.”

And yes, in a way – through the Forge's unholy alchemy and fan creativity – that is exactly what has been recreated from Halo.

SMALLHALLA

Credits: nkdape, Okom1, Micheal B 2K8, Mr Kwatz, Virus11010, Scrubulba, daedalus7932, MikRips, Cousin Tim

Reference: Smallhalla

Forge gives players the ability to answer many creative questions. Smallhalla dares to ask one of the most game-changing things…what if Valhalla was really small?

(Also, what if the crashed pelican was actually a kite?)

Abandon

Credits: bullet2thehead9, DISTORTED JACKAL, C0mmnder, TheChunx, xLoud Mary Jane

Reference: abandonment

Journey back into the spooky alien jungles of Erebus VII. Mind the hunters!

lone wolf

Credits: bullet2thehead9, Va1kyrie, Nomino33

Reference: Lone Wolf

community creations

Looking forward to see what new things are in Forge in Season 4? Gravemind has got you covered with a video overview – a useful and informative detour after giving up on his ambitions to infect the universe!

DEWtheMCCOY continues to showcase more of the amazing work we're seeing from community mappers, and in one of his recent videos, he took a look at some of the campaign levels that have been recreated in Forge. These include Silent Cartographer from Halo, Regret from Halo 2, and the streets of Mombasa from Halo 3: ODST.

This closes us on this issue from Forge Features. Go bookmark some new maps and modes, get your friends, and have a custom game night.