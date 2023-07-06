today’s subject

Detector in 20A the first three words of the song “Take me to the ball game,” a song written in 1908 that has become the unofficial anthem of American baseball. However, when reading through a cruciform lens, the phrase can be interpreted as “Take the letters ME from the subject entries to make another word.”

Clues for the four trait entries are starred for better visibility. If you’re solving with just Downs, for example, you might not notice that 24A is spelled in the grid as COIN, which is quite a harsh word on its own, but the clue is “answer a knock on the door”, which makes no sense until you solve 20A And you realize the original answer should have been “enter”. (CoI IN minus ME = COIN.)

If you solve 20A right away, you may have felt somewhat frustrated, because now you can easily guess the answers to the other three traits and it doesn’t feel like a Thursday riddle. Maybe so. But wait, as a wise man once said, there’s more.

The four entries without their MEs, from top to bottom, are:

currency

had won

yen

cent

And there’s the matter of that second clue, which is at 53A: “Win…or what the answer to the starred clues will do in each case.”

The answer is to make money, and all of these entries are types of currencies.

Enjoy a goody bag.

difficult evidence

14a. OBVI is an acronym for “obviously”, which is synonymous with “obviously”.