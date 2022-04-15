WhatsApp details the upcoming Communities feature and other big updates

tl; DR WhatsApp has detailed its new Communities feature coming to the app.

The company also announced a bunch of other features, including the ability to share larger files, emoji reactions, and more.

WhatsApp has officially acknowledged many upcoming features. The company wrote Blog post It details all the new options coming to the chat app, including the Communities feature, which is probably one of the biggest additions to the platform in years.

According to WhatsApp, the communities will include a set of separate groups. They would allow organizations like schools, local clubs, and nonprofits to work under one umbrella and get things done more efficiently.

“People can receive updates sent to the entire community and easily organize smaller discussion groups about what matters to them,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Community managers will have powerful tools to control which groups can be included. They will also be able to broadcast advertising messages to everyone in the community.

Furthermore, WhatsApp assures that chats within the communities will be end-to-end encrypted.

There is no exact date for when the communities will join the platform, but it shouldn’t be too long now.

Meanwhile, instant updates directed to WhatsApp include things we’ve been hearing about for the past couple of days.

You will soon be able to reply to messages with emojis. Group admins will be able to remove false messages from everyone’s conversations. The file sharing limit will be increased to 2 GB. Finally, one-click voice calls will now allow up to 32 people to talk to each other. See also The "Deathcam" glitch has appeared in the Elden Ring since Dark Souls

Again, there is no word on when all these new features will arrive on WhatsApp. We will update this article when we have more details.