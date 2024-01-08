Analysts say the Nintendo Switch 2 console will be coming in 2024

This approach, which combines the home aspects of console gaming with the portability of mobile gaming, has proven to be very popular with gamers. Nintendo sold 132.46 units of the Switch, making it the company's second most successful console after the Nintendo DS.

Since the Switch's launch, Nintendo shares have risen more than 200%. The console has helped the company maintain sales momentum over the years thanks to a steady and strong influx of first-party games and popular characters.

Games including Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon are among the best-selling titles on Switch.

But there are signs that sales are starting to slow and Nintendo needs something new. In its September quarter results, Nintendo said revenue fell 4% year over year, and profits fell 19%.

“I think the new device will be released in 2024, maybe in the second half of the year,” Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based gaming consultancy Kantan Games, told CNBC.

“The original Switch is now almost 7 years old, and sales are declining… so it's just in time for a new Nintendo system this year.”

Piers Harding-Rolls, director of gaming research at Ampere Analysis, expects the new Switch device to be launched in the last quarter of this year.

For Atul Goyal, managing director at Jefferies, the timing of the launch will depend on recent sales. If the Switch remains popular through the holiday quarter, Nintendo could release a new console this fall, Goyal said. He added that if Switch sales decline in the December quarter, the new device could come as early as the spring or summer.

Nintendo has not announced its results for the December quarter yet.

Releasing a new console this year would also allow Nintendo to capitalize on the popularity of a number of its main characters following the release of the films. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has generated more than $1 billion in box office sales since its release in April and helped Nintendo post a revenue increase in the June quarter last year. In November, Nintendo said it planned to develop a live-action movie based on The Legend of Zelda, one of its most popular characters.